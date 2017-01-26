Major changes at Lisbane Farm

After weeks of planning and major investment of time and effort by a formidable team of workers, the new All Weather Cross Country and Derby Arena are open at Lisbane Farm.

The multi-purpose Derby Arena has been taken to a new level to facilitate riders across all disciplines.

First and second place in the 1m class was 3 star International event rider, Sharon Jewhurst

The arena incorporates gentle hills, banks and ditches, all in sand, which flow very nicely to provide a true cross country experience within a safe environment. Riders can now exit the Derby Arena and join the all weather sand track to complete an 800m loop around the farm, taking in rolling hills, the water complex, ditches and banks, again all in sand.

With a network of new tracks and inviting jumps, the options are endless for horses and riders with something to suit every level.

Eric Pele’s aim is to provide a venue for schooling and building fitness in both horse and rider. Consequently this will improve safety by preventing injuries, thereby leading to improved performance. Show jumping producers Brendan McSorley, Mavis Stewart and Patricia Greer have been using the facilities to school up and coming showjumpers.

Professional jockey Peter Buchanan has also been at Lisbane Farm schooling home-bred racehorses due to go racing soon, including a half brother to Ravenhill Road.

Winners in the 90cm, right to left, 1st, Sophie Price; 2nd, Caitlin Stuart; 3rd, Liz Cherry

Tom Doherty, HSI level 2 coach and High Performance Showjumping Coach to the Irish Pony Event Team, said: “Eric Pele’s all weather cross country is the perfect way to teach a green horse to travel from fence to fence, and the undulating ground (and the distance covered) is great for both their balance and their fitness.”

Karen Dixon Clinics

Lisbane Farm recently hosted Eventing Clinics with Karen Dixon, who had a hugely successful eventing career over three decades, winning team and individual medals at Olympic, World and European Championship level. She represented GB at four consecutive Olympics and three World Championships between 1988 and 2000. Further clinics with Karen will be coming up in February, details of which to be released soon.

Jump Cross Winter Series

Old and new generations in the prizes in the 75cm class with Eric Pele: Pictured, right to left are 1st, Leo McGarry; 2nd, Katelyn Thomas and 3rd Bartley Murphy, Downpatrick businessman and former jockey to top trainer Noel Meade

The Lisbane Farm Jump Cross Winter Series kicked off on Saturday 21 January 2017, with riders from near and far enjoying their first experience of the all weather cross country.

Riders had the added bonus of access to a generous warm up area on the cross country field with good ground a variety of permanent cross country fences to practice over walls, ditches, keyhole and rollers.

The series will continue on the following Saturdays: 28 January, 4 and 18 February, 4 and 18 March, with prize money every week as well as prizes kindly sponsored by Kingsfield Haylage. Competition starts at 10am sharp with the 75cm class, followed by the 90cm class at noon and 1m class at 2pm.

Entries taken on the day at £20 per horse.

An overview of Lisbane Farm

Facilities

available to hire

The Derby Arena and All Weather Cross Country are available to hire by groups or individuals. Cost is £20 per horse for a schooling session, with group rates for lessons and clinics available by arrangement. Any enquiries, contact Eric 07971146505. For latest news, videos and photos, follow on Facebook “Eric Pele Equestrian”.

Also new for 2017 is a brand new website ericpeleequestrian.com where you will find many more details.

Results Jump Cross 21 January 2017

75cm: 1st, Leo McGarry (Savannah); 2nd, Katelyn Thomas (Goldie); 3rd, Bartley Murphy (Clarcey).

90cm: 1st, Sophie Price (Molly); 2nd, Caitlin Stuart (Johnny Boom); 3rd, Liz Cherry (Monty).

1m: 1st, Sharon Jewhurst (Denzil); 2nd, Sharon Dewhurst (Tiger); 3rd, Gemma Parkhill (Eba).