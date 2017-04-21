Meadows to host Flexi Eventing Day

The Meadows Equestrian Centre, in association with Eventing Ireland (NR) is launching its new, large, all weather arena on May 6 with a Flexi Eventing Day.

The arena measuring 240m x 75m will contain two cross country courses designed and built by NR Course Designer Adam Stevenson set at 90cms and 1m. Dressage (Intro, Pre Novice, Novice and Intermediate) will take place in the large grass arena with showjumping (70cms- 1.20m) happening in the usual showjumping arena.

With no Northern Region event taking place on May 6, this is an ideal opportunity to put some extra practice in for Kircubbin the following week (same dressage tests being used).

This is open to everyone so it is a great chance for non eventers to give the sport a go!

Participants can choose any or all of the three disciplines at £10 each.

However, those who do all three with the same combination will be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes.

Dressage must be pre entered with Dora on 07876 758 979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by noon on Wednesday, May 3. Riders who intend to show jump should state what height and a suitable dressage time will be given.

Full details are on the Meadows Equestrian Centre website.

Organisers look forward to this new exciting venture and hope to see many of the regulars, together with some new faces, for the launch!