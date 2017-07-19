Mill Yard EC Jump Challenge League continues

Have your say

Sunday 2nd July saw the third round of the Jump Challenge League 2017 taking place at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough.

With a combination of showjumping, working hunter and cross country fences provided an enjoyable course, with a few challenges, which everyone rode very well and enjoyed the sunny weather!

Competing in Class 2  Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon and Sophie Granger on Chanel No.5

Mill Yard would like to thank everyone who competed at and supported the event especially the NFU Mutual, Lisburn, Botanica International and Qwik Stitch Embroidery Services for sponsoring the 2017 League and also thanks to JHd Photography for taking photos.

The Jump Challenge League continues on Sundays 6th August and 3rd September.

Other upcoming events at Mill Yard include the Summer Showjumping League on Fridays 21st and 28th July, 11th, 18th and 25th August starting at 6pm sharp with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The cross country course is also open for schooling by appointment, just contact Lucy. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round.

Competing in Class 1  Leanne Biggerstaff on Tyler

For more information, check out www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy on 07790 625794.

Results for Jump Challenge League on Sunday 2nd July 2017;

Class 1 – 55cm

=1st (5 Points) –Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Kaitlin Kearns on Puzzle, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenix, Grace Handcock on William, Rozy Corry on Calvyn, Yvonne Maguire on Big John,

Competing in Class 1  Poppy Hepburn on Candi

=2nd (4 Points) – Leanne Biggerstaff on Tyler, Robyn Catterall on Bella, Tori Reid on Miss Ellie

Class 2 – 70cm

= 1st(5 Points) – June Ellenberg on True Love, Barbara Kearns on Kitty, Kathryn Henderson on Mocking Bird, Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon, Sophie Granger on Chanel No.5, Hannah Catterall on Holly, Suzanne Campbell on FloJo, Beth Taylor on Ava, Ian Montgomery on Stella, Kathy Willis on Stella, Claire Stevenson on Winston

=2nd (4 Points) – Sarah Morecombe on Oscar Too, Carol Regan on Clover, Victoria Ayling on Pearl

Class 3 – Pairs

=2nd (9 Points) – Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon and Sophie Granger on Chanel No.5

Class 4 – 85cm

= 1st(5 Points) –Amy Shilliday on Mouse

2nd (4 Points) – June Ellenberg on True Love, John Rymer on Duchess