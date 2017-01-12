New part time equine courses for 2017

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has launched a programme of equine short courses for the New Year.

The courses are aimed at equine businesses, professional horse people and leisure riders with something for everyone.

Introduction to Equine Nutrition – Online Course

CAFRE will be delivering an online course, “An Introduction to Equine Nutrition” starting on 15 February 2017.

The course is free and will be delivered completely online and will consist of online presentations over a four week period. There will also be online discussion groups and support and an online assessment to test your knowledge.

Participants will gain a certificate of completion from CAFRE. Topics covered in the course include; Equine Digestive Anatomy and Processes, Nutrients and Absorption and Selecting Suitable Feed Types for Horses.

Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care

The Level 2 Certificate in the “Principles of Horse Care” is an accredited course which will run over eight weeks at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

This is a theory-based course which will cover aspects of horse care including: Feeding and Watering; Horse Health and Welfare; Fitting Horse Clothing such as tack, rugs and stable bandages; Health & Safety when working with horses, and Employment Rights and Responsibilities. The course will run each Wednesday starting on 1st February from 7.15 to 9.15pm.

The course is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age wishing to improve their knowledge of horses and stable management and will be particularly valuable to anyone working in the equine industry to enhance their knowledge. Assessment is via a multiple choice test at the end of the course. The course fee is £60.

To register for either course, follow this link http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/