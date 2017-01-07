New part-time equine courses for the New Year

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has launched a programme of equine short courses for the New Year.

The courses are aimed at equine businesses, professional horse people and leisure riders with something for everyone.

Introduction to Online Nutrition – Online Course

An Introduction to Equine Nutrition, starts on 15 February 2017. The course is free, will be delivered completely online and will consist of presentations over a four-week period. There will also be discussion groups and support, and an assessment to test your knowledge. Participants will gain a certificate of completion from CAFRE. Topics covered in the course include; Equine Digestive Anatomy and Processes, Nutrients and Absorption and Selecting Suitable Feed Types for Horses.

Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care

The Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care is an accredited course which will run over eight weeks at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

This is a theory based course which will cover aspects of horse care including Feeding and Watering, Horse Health and Welfare, Fitting Horse Clothing such as tack, rugs and stable bandages, Health and Safety when working with horses and Employment Rights and Responsibilities.

The course will run on a Wednesday evening starting on Wednesday 1 February from 7.15 to 9.15pm. The course is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age, wishing to improve their knowledge of horses and stable management and will be particularly valuable to anyone working in the equine industry to enhance their knowledge. Assessment is via a multiple choice test at the end of the course. The course fee is £60

To register for either course, please follow this link: http://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/