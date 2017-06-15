New sponsor of Accumulator event

Mount Juliet Estate will be the title sponsor of ‘The Accumulator’ international show jumping class for the 2017 Dublin Horse Show.

The €24,600 competition has seen previous winners such as Billy Twomey, McLain Ward, and 2016 winner, USA-based Cork rider Shane Sweetnam. This year the competition will take place on Saturday, August 12.

Michael Duffy, CEO of the RDS said: “We’re delighted to have Mount Juliet Estate as sponsors of this great competition for the next three years. They have already shown their commitment to Irish equestrianism through the development of their superb facilities in Thomastown and this sponsorship confirms their intent. The RDS continues to operate the show on a not-for-profit basis in order to make it the best show possible for the sport horse industry, so sponsorship such as this is vital for the financial well-being of the event.

“The class itself is a very popular one, as it demonstrates the athleticism and focus of top-class international show jumpers in a really engaging and exciting competition.”

Mount Juliet Estate is a 500-acre country estate – one of Europe’s finest – with a gorgeous Georgian house set at its heart, just outside medieval Kilkenny. Amongst a wealth of outdoor activities, the Estate’s 400-year old equestrian tradition stands out. The recently refurbished Equestrian Centre has pasture, park and woodland nearby. The centre has two all-weather arenas, a full set of FEI approved show jumps and a 30-acre cross country course, in addition to trails spread across the 500-acre estate.

Christine Murphy, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate said: “At Mount Juliet Estate we are deeply proud of our equestrian history, with references to the great champion horses born and bred on the Estate to be found everywhere throughout the hotel.

That equestrian tradition continues today, and our excellent facilities and exceptional state of the art Equestrian Centre mean that horses are still synonymous with Mount Juliet Estate. Sponsoring The Accumulator at Dublin Horse Show for the next three years is a symbol of our ongoing appreciation for all aspects of Irish equestrianism. We are delighted to be part of the Dublin Horse Show, a classic Irish sporting, social and family event, and we are really looking forward to presenting the winner of The Accumulator sponsored by Mount Juliet Estate with their prize on Saturday August 12!”

2017 will be the Dublin Horse Show’s 144th edition and it continues to be one of Ireland’s largest sporting, social and family events. It first took place in 1864 to foster the equine industry in Ireland, with the first show being held on the lawns of Leinster House. The show remains true to this founding mission and during the five days of the Dublin Horse Show, August 9-13, over 1,500 horses and ponies compete in 132 competitions and classes with close to €1,000,000 in prize money.