NI-BDS holds annual general meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Northern Ireland Branch – British Driving Society took place on Monday, November 13, at 8pm in the Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn.

Due to ill health, Mrs Elizabeth Kelly-Ward has had to step down from the position as chairman, a position which she has held for the past two years. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Liz.

Congratulations to Mr Eugene Larkin on being elected vice-president of the British Driving Society.

The office Bearers elected for N.I. Branch-British Driving Society are chairman Mr Eugene Larkin, vice chairman Mr Mervyn Ward, treasurer Mrs Staceyann Strain, Hon. Secretary/Area Commissioner Margaret Carlisle, committee members Mr David Newell, Mr Graham Smyth, Mr John Weir, Mr Neil Weir, and Mr John Weir jnr.

Eugene and Margaret presented trophies to the competitors who had gained the highest points at selected driving shows in Northern Ireland during the Showing Year 2017.

The Winners: In Hand Classes - John Weir jnr, Rosehall Alexander.

Exercise Vehicles - Wallace Shaw, Clarvalley Jewel.

Trade Class - John Weir jnr driving Rosehall Alexander to a Butcher’s Cart.

Junior Whip - Ruairi Creighton with Felix to a Bread Van.

The Area Commissioner – Margaret Carlisle – had great pleasure in presenting The Quaich’ to Graham Smyth for assistance and help beyond the call of duty to the Branch. The Silver Quaich was presented to the Northern Ireland Branch - British Driving Society in April 2013 by Mr Alaister Gordon, Scotland, in recognition of kindness shown to him whenever he took ill on a previous visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Gordon stipulated that the ’Quaich’ was to be presented to a non-showing person and was to be selected by the Area Commissioner. The previous winners have been Mr John Powell, Mr David Newell, Mrs Liz Kelly–Ward, Mr Eugene Larkin and Mrs Eileen Weir.

On Easter Monday, April 17, Mr and Mrs Mervyn Ward (Ballyward) organised a sponsored charity carriage drive in aid of Marie Curie Nurses. The venue was Mossvale Riding School, Dromara, Co. Down. A cheque for £1,055.44 was presented to Sandra Macauley – a Marie Curie Nurse. Sandra said she was delighted to receive the cheque on behalf of the charity.

A calendar of events for the 2018 season will be available in the near future.

Forthcoming events 2018:

May 26 - BDS Ballynahinch Annual Show (competitors must be BDS members). This is the 20th Anniversary of the show. Contact Margaret 028 9266 5893.