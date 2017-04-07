NI-BDS members share their skills at open evening

On Monday, March 27, the N.I. Branch-British Driving Society (NI-BDS) held an open evening in the Bridge Community Centre, Railway Street, Lisburn.

A good crowd of members and interested friends came along to enjoy the evening entitled ‘Driving Skills’

Those members who kindly imparted their knowledge were Eugene Larkin who spoke on ‘Carriage Maintenance and Repairs’; Neil Weir and Mervyn Ward ‘Rein Handling’; Bertie Hanna ‘Heavy Horses getting ready for Showing’; John Powell ‘Getting Started’; Brian Bradley and Leslie Turkington ‘Care of Harness, cleaning etc’; Norman Brown brought along a selection of Whips and explained the proper way to use them on pairs, singles etc; and Liz Kelly-Ward spoke on ‘The Benefits of joining the British Driving Society’.

The evening was hosted by A.C/Hon Secretary Margaret Carlisle. The chairman Liz Kelly-Ward thanks all those who helped make the evening a success.

Forthcoming events:

17th April 2017 (Easter Monday) BDS Charity Drive in aid of Marie Curie – meet at Mossvale Equestrian Centre, Dromara, Co.Down carriages move off at 2.00 p.m. Further details from Liz Kelly-Ward 02840671318 or Margaret 02892665893

20th May 2017 (Saturday) BDS Ballynahinch Show commences at 11am in Langley Road Recreation Grounds, Ballynahinch. Show schedule and details from Margaret 028 9266 5893.