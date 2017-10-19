NICDA members enjoy annual awards night

The Northern Ireland Carriage Driving Association held its annual prize-giving dinner recently.

An excellent turnout of members, family and friends were present to look back on and celebrate how successful the 2017 season was for members, in its 40th anniversary year.

Pre-Novice Pony Reserve Champion and Encouragement Shield winner - Deborah Armstrong.

At the start of the evening, Club President Anne Lyons welcomed all guests, in particular those who had travelled from Horse Sport Ireland – Carriage Driving to share the evening.

After a lovely meal, chairman for the 2017 season Alwyn Morrison reiterated the welcome extended by Anne Lyons to all members and friends before acknowledging the great efforts of members and event organisers to have three new events on this year’s calendar. He thanked Anne and her helpers for arranging the 40th anniversary “Down Memory Lane” evening which saw members, past and present, get together to reminisce about great times.

He recognised the tireless efforts of all involved in organising and hosting the All Ireland Carriage Driving Championships in the beautiful grounds of Caledon Estate for the first time, the culmination of months and months of planning which ensured all competitors, including those who made the trip from England, Scotland and Isle of Man had a thoroughly enjoyable weekend’s competition.

Alwyn expressed his thanks to the numerous stewards, volunteers and helpers who turned up at every competition, without whom the events could not take place.

Novice Pony Reserve Champion David Morrison with backstepper Cecil Cairns.

At this point, Alwyn made a special presentation on behalf of the club to Mrs Berry McCrae, Club Secretary, who along with her husband Jim, announced their retirement from carriage driving and NICDA. Berry has worked tirelessly for many, many years on the committee as Secretary and Event Secretary and been invaluable in ensuring the administrative duties were carried out.

Alwyn concluded by thanking his committee for their support during the year, and looks forward to another great season in 2018.

Presentations were made in appreciation of the hard work done throughout the season by event scorers Anne Lyons, Pam Shepherd and Joyce Bell; and the Sports Personality of the Year award was voted for on the evening by members and awarded to Billy McCombe. This was wonderful recognition of all Billy’s efforts in designing and building courses at most events on the calendar, and his role as one of the driving forces behind the fantastic event held at Caledon Estate in August.

Alwyn went on then to present the prizes to the winners and runners up in this year’s Points League.

Horse Pairs Reserve Champion Billy Lamont with backstepper Brian.

RESULTS:

All sorts winner: Sarah Hughes. Winning Groom: John Hughes

PRE-NOVICE PONY Winner: Gina Morrison; Reserve: Deborah Armstrong. Winning Groom: Alwyn Morrison; Reserve Groom: Ian Armstrong

Pre-novice horse winner: Dominic Muldoon; Reserve: Dawn O’Donnell. Winning Groom: Liam Muldoon

Novice pony winner: Rachel Campbell; Reserve: David Morrison. Winning Groom: Owen Campbell; Reserve Groom: Cecil Cairns

Novice horse winner: Emma Berwick; Reserve: Sara Clinghan. Winning Groom: Paddy Berwick; Reserve Groom: Leslie Mulholland

Novice pony pairs winner: Christine Wright. Winning Groom: Eibhlin Goodwin

Open pony winner: Julie Ingram; Reserve: Des Sheridan. Winning Groom: Raymond Ingram; Reserve Groom: Antoinette Grimes

Open horse winner: Edwin Bryson; Reserve: Neil Kearns. Winning Groom: Allison Bryson; Reserve Groom: Eddie Kearns

Pony pairs winner: Ross Ewing; Reserve: Eddie Ingram. Winning Groom: Suzie Ewing; Reserve Groom: Sharon Duckett

Horse pairs winner: Robert McNeill; Reserve: Billy Lamont. Winning Groom: Shauna McCotter; Reserve Groom: Brian Lamont

Pony four in hand winner: Richard Logan; Reserve: John Goodwin. Winning Grooms: Terry & Jemma Logan; Reserve Grooms: Tom Carson & Keith Morrison

Overall novice points winner: Rachel Campbell.

Overall open points winner: Ross Ewing.

Junior whip: Gina Morrison.

Encouragement shield: Deborah Armstrong.

Sports Personality of the Year: Billy McCombe.