Plenty of smiles as combinations record clear rounds at Meadows

The Meadows Equestrian Centre played host to SJI horse jumping and Unregistered Horse & Pony Jumping on Saturday, October 14.
Turnout was good across both events with plenty of combinations celebrating clear rounds.
RESULTS
SJI Horse Jumping
90CM Clear Rounds: LKC Miss Cloverfield, Rachel Hall; Sweet and Easy, Egle Zakakaite; SVS Paparazzi, Cathryn Hutchinson; Benny Boy, Jade Scott; Condors Lucky Star, Caoimhe Chambers; My Remedy, Judith Horner.
1M Clear Rounds: Lady Killer, Niccola Hall; Foreign Affair, Nicole McClements; Lisaniska Cool Quality, Gary McCrossan; Titanium Blue, Camella McDowell; Shannondale Remus, Lucy Gibson; King Diamond, Charlotte Harding; TC Miss Vendi, Abby Morton; Hill Crest Cruise, Diane Atcheson; Sandro Girl, Michael Cave; Delton, Patrick Boyle; MJI Scarlett Rose, Niccola Hall; CSF Diamond Ella, Peter Smyth; Chipetto, Gary McCrossan; Emby, Jayne Clarke; Lany Royal Gaga, Emma Jackson; Echoes of Time, Diane Atcheson.
1.10M: 1st, Georgies Star, Sarah Burns; 2nd, Tiffcrum Abbey, Rachel McCauley; 3rd, Ballyrobin Black Phanton, Rachel Patterson; 4th, Hillcrest Cruise, Diane Atcheson; 5th, Finsceal Indiana, Lucinda Mills; 6th, Knockalla Hold Up, Peter Smyth
Clear Rounds - Shannondale Remus, Lucy Gibson; Deepspring Tookanoo, Rachelle Harding; Emby, Jayne Clarke
1.20M: 1st, Kyleen Bouncer, Peter Smyth; 2nd, Creevagh For Sure, Emma Jackson; 3rd, Charity, Sarah Burns; 4th, Nonavic Temara, Charlotte Harding; 5th, Foxy Finn, Sarah Burns; 6th, Tiffcrum Abbey, Rachel McCauley
Clear Rounds - Kilcorig High Hopes, Emma Jackson; Concerto Thornosele Z, Gareth Saunderson; Little Miss Red, Peter Smyth; Cassino Royale, Peter Smyth; Chardonnay, Shannon Robinson; Finsceal Indiana, Lucinda Mills
1.30M: 1st, Corliono, Lisa Priestly; 2nd, Creevagh For Sure, Emma Jackson; 3rd, Chardonnay, Shannon Robinson; 4th, Hard Times, Elle Hughes; 5th, Adonis W, Charlotte Harding; 6th, Blue Oak Yogi, Abby Morton.
Unregistered Horse & Pony Jumping
50CM Clear Rounds: Toby, Julia Mulligan; Spot, Cara-Mae O’Connor
60CM Clear Rounds: Toby, Julia Mulligan; Marble, Rianna Mulligan; Spot, Cara-Mae O’Connor
70CM Clear Rounds: Marble, Rianna Mulligan; Judy, Alex Best; Tootsie, Zara Smyth
80CM Clear Rounds: Ronnie, Jenny Torrens; Charlie, Johnny Sloan; Mr Timmy, Sheelagh County; Harry, Rachel Craig; Tootsie, Zara Smyth; Dunny, Alex Ryan; Murphy, Rachel Harrison
90CM Clear Rounds: Coke, Beverley Caves; Oscar Rua, Charlie Black; Hawkeye, Adrianna Hurst; Leo, Stephen Clarke; Harry, Rachel Craig; Killy, Emma Wallace; Ross, Katie Burns; Cassie, Patricia Stewart Greer
1M Clear Rounds: William, Patricia Stewart Greer; Mike, Nathan McCausland; Hawkeye, Adrianna Hurst; King, Sarah Clarke; Katie, Yvonne Whiteside; Heidi, Abby Morton; Dreamer, Beth Cunningham
1.10M Clear Rounds: Moe, Yvonne Whiteside; Marco, Louise Houston
1.20M: Quinny, Yvonne Whiteside.
