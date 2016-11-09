Pounds for Points Show Jumping League popular at Laurel View

Wednesday night show jumping is well underway at Laurel View.

Organisers have been delighted to watch competitors progress throughout the league so far and are hoping that their efforts are well rewarded when the final comes round on the 21st December.

Each Wednesday the course building and arena team have been busy preparing the arena surfaces and designing and building the courses for the Pounds for Points Show Jumping League.

The start time is 6pm and first to get their turn in the competition arena are the 45cm competitors, before the fences are notched up a little to 55cm. At 60cm the spreads are introduced adding more interest, before then moving on up to 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and a metre if interest exists and time permits.

To find out more about any of the competitions and training at Laurel View or indeed hiring the course for schooling, please contact the office on 028 9083 0649 or email laurelview01@btinternet.com. Alternatively follow on Facebook for the most up-to-date results and information.

Results

Show Jumping League (1 of 12)

5.10.16

45cm –1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Connie, Evie Caldwell; 3rd Rab, Holly Hanvey; 4th Keady, Ashley Wray; 5th Roly, Hayley Rolston; 6th Guinness, Cally McWhirter.

55cm –1st Cindy, Sarah Saied; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Rab, Connie Duncan; 4th Martini, Rebecca Gillen; 5th Barney, Monica Conlon; 6th Guinness, Amy-lee Hanvey.

60cm – 1st Teddy, Ellie Jenkins; 2nd Blue, Robert Davis; 3rd Addy, Sasha Mateer.

70cm – 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd Cindy, Zara Davis; 3rd Jori, Kat McQuillan; 4th Silver, Kate Spence.

80cm – 1st Giovanni Warrior, Jay Boyd; 2nd Kate, Natasha Lowry; 3rd Skylark Express, Kathy Delargy.

90cm – 1st Annaghs Prince, Katie McDonnell; 2nd Kate, Natasha Lowry.

Show Jumping League (2 of 12)

12.10.16

45cm –1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Rab, Holly Hanvey; 3rd Keady, Ashley Wray; 4th Sparky, Grace Gillen; 5th Addy, Megan Greer.

55cm –1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Martini, Rebecca Gillen; 3rd Dorie, Hannah Drummond.

60cm – 1st Cindy, Sarah Saied; 2nd Dorie, Hannah Drummond; 3rd Hettie, Steven Green; 4th Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 5th Addy, Sasha Mateer; 6th Rab, Connie Duncan.

70cm – 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd Jori, Kat McQuillan; 3rd Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 4th Jonathon, Natasha Lowry; 5th Cindy, Zara Davis; 6th Silver, Kate Spence.

80cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 3rd Kate, Natasha Lowry; 4th Giovanni Warrior, Jay Boyd.

90cm – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Giovanni Warrior, Jay Boyd.

Show Jumping League (3 of 12)

19.10.16

45cm –1st Guinness, Cally McWhirter; 2nd Tinks, Mark Ross; 3rd Keady, Ashley Wray; 4th Delilah, Colin Brown; 5th Tess, Hollie Fitzpatrick; 6th Roly, Hayley Rolston.

55cm –1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Dorie, Hannah Drummond; 4th Tally, Connie Duncan; 5th Tess, Hollie Fitzpatrick; 6th Rocky, Sophia Bingham.

60cm – 1st French Connection, Leah Kirk; 2nd Hettie, Steven Green; 3rd Cree, Ellis Platt-Lea; 4th Whisper, Joanne Maybin; 5th Dorie, Hannah Drummond; 6th Tara, Kathy Delargy.

70cm – 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd Jori, Kat McQuillan; 3rd Cindy, Zara Davis; 4th Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

80cm – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Skylark Express, Kathy Delargy; 3rd Pippa, Cora McNulty; 4th Kate, Natasha Lowry.

90cm – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Louie, Stephanie Farren; 3rd Annaghs Prince, Katie McDonnell.

1m – 1st Louie, Stephanie Farren; 2nd Annaghs Prince, Katie McDonnell.

Show Jumping League (4 of 12)

26.10.16

45cm –1st Rab, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Keady, Ashley Wray; Guinness, 3rd Cally McWhirter; 4thTyson, Jessica McClelland.

55cm –1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Bob, Claire Gilchrist; 3rd Dapple, Holly Ross; 4th Lass, Monica Conlon.

60cm – 1st Tara, Kathy Delargy; 2nd Lily, Chloe Kincaid; 3rd Dapple, Holly Ross; 4th Hettie, Steven Green; 5th Lass, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 6thTally, Connie Duncan.

70cm – 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd Pippa, Cora McNulty; 3rd Poppy, Rocco Cairns; 4th Cindy, Zara Davis; 5th Jori, Kat McQuillan.

80cm – 1st Skylark Express, Kathy Delargy; 2nd Presley, Pauline Faloon; 3rd Sky, Rocco Cairns; 4th Kate, Natasha Lowry; 5th Tiny, Sarah McClelland; 6th Cindy, Zara Davis.

90cm – 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.

Show Jumping League (5 of 12)

2.11.16

45cm –1st Rab, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Connie, Evie Caldwell; 3rd Diamond, Morgan Skillen; 4th Silver, Megan Greer; 5th Keady, Ashley Wray.

55cm –1stSally, Gracie Bright; 2nd Lass, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 3rd Silver, Megan Greer; 4th Laura, Rebecca Smyth.

60cm – 1stDelilah, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd Tally, Connie Duncan; 3rd April, Claire Gilchrist; 4th Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 5th Hettie, Steven Green; 6th tie Lass, Amy-Lee Hanvey and Bow, Margo McClure.

70cm – 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace-Ann Elliott; 2nd The Castletown Lad, Miriam Wright; 3rd Cindy, Zara Davis; 4th Silver, Claire Gilchrist; 5th Tara, Kathy Delargy; 6th Gina G, Steven Green.

80cm – 1st Skylark Express, Kathy Delargy; 2nd Annaghs Prince, Katie McDonnell; 3rd Chanel No. 5, Sophie Grainger; 4th Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 5th Elvis, Corey Mawhinney; 6th Presley, Pauline Faloon.

90cm – 1st Skylark Express, Kathy Delargy; 2nd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.