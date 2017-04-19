Preparations complete for Mid-Antrim point to point

On Saturday, April 29, the Mid Antrim Point-to-Point will be held for the third time at the Spring venue of McBurney’s farm, Caherty Road, Broughshane, and will be a great day out for the family.

There will be a bouncy castle, weather permitting, specialist coffee, catering, bar and entertainment.

This year there will be the added attraction of a novelty dog show to be held at 12.30pm before the first race which starts at 2pm. Children (who come in free) and adults are encouraged to bring their dogs to the competitions. There will be rosettes for “The Dog Most Like It’s Owner”, “The Dog with the Waggiest Tail”, “The Cutest Dog”, and “The Best Behaved Dog”. All dogs must be kept on a lead and under control at all times.

Last spring, after a great deal of work, the newly improved course was given a great many plaudits from the experts and was described as one of the best laid out courses in Ireland.

The I.N.H.S. wrote after the point-to-point to say their committee representative, Mr Colin Magnier, and their officials on duty were “full of praise towards the organisational skills of the committee when staging the Point-to-Point in May 2016”, and wanted their compliments passed on to their hard-working committee and officials.

Rest assured the same committee will not be resting on their laurels but will be working as hard as ever to ensure another successful point-to-point.

The fences have all been completely re-birched so they are in great shape for the point-to-point and work is well underway on the course.

There will be the usual programme of racing as follows:

1 - Maiden race for four year olds - sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd

2 - Maiden race for five year old geldings - sponsored by Albert Bartlett & Sons Ltd

3 - Confined maiden hunt race five year old+ – sponsored by JNK Components Ltd

4 - Open lightweight race – sponsored by McBurney Transport in memory of Keith Adams

5 - Maiden race for five year old and upwards mares - sponsored by Donnelly Group

6 - Maiden race for six year old and upwards geldings - sponsored by Glens of Antrim Potatoes

The Open Lightweight Race is this year to be held in memory of Mr Keith Adams, originally from Broughshane, who sadly died at the far too young age of 42. He is fondly remembered by his friends, particularly the Clerk of the course, David Crawford, also Richard Cowan and others, to whom he showed such hospitality and friendship on their trips to Cheltenham.

The committee are very grateful to the landowners, the McBurney family, for their great support and generosity, and to all the sponsors, officials and helpers who contribute to this point-to-point.