Preparing horses for ridden show classes

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), along with The Irish Draught Horse Society Ltd of Northern Ireland, are holding a training evening on ridden showing classes for the upcoming showing season.

The evening will cover all aspects of ridden showing classes and will educate people on how to prepare their horses for the show ring in the weeks prior to the show. This will include what is expected on the day, what to wear, how to present your horse for the In-Hand section of the class and what the judge is looking for in terms of conformation and linear profiling.

The event will include a number of demonstration horses and riders with the audience having opportunities to ask questions throughout the session.

The evening will take place at Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn, on Wednesday, April 19, and training will be provided by Toni Donnelly and Charlotte Moore.

The demonstration is open to everyone and will cost £10 per person. Doors open at 7.00pm and the demo will start at 7.30pm. Please bring a chair to sit in the arena. Everyone welcome!

Please register online by following this link: www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/short-coursesshort-coursesshort-coursespreparing-horses-for-ridden-show-classes/