Race Horse to Riding Horse Class at Saintfield Horse Show

The Downpatrick Race Course “Race Horse to Riding Horse Class” will take place at Saintfield Horse Show at Tyrella House on Saturday, August 19th.

The launch took place last week at Downpatrick Race Course.

Saintfield Horse Show director Joan Cunningham said: “We are delighted to once again be involved with such a prestigious race course.”

Manager Richard Lyttle said: “We are very pleased to sponsor Saintfield Horse Show once again.

“The show has become one of the most popular on the equestrian calendar and just keeps getting bigger and better every year.”

The lucky winner will win a fabulous day out at Downpatrick Races on Ladies Day Bank Holiday Monday, August 28th, where they will receive a delicious lunch in the race course’s elegant hospitality suite followed by live music.

All competitors in this class will receive a beautiful rosette and two tickets for the Ladies Day Race Meeting.

The organsiers are delighted that Noel Chance, twice winning trainer of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, will be judging the class.