Racing action makes welcome return to Portrush

Saturday, October 22, saw the return to Portrush for The Route Hunt Point To Point Steeplechases.

The weather conditions were ideal and this encouraged a good turnout of riders and spectators who not only enjoyed the racing but the food and entertainment that was also available.

Valmy BaieRace four victor Valmy Baie

There were six races throughout the day with a good turnout in each race and all made it home safely.

Without the sponsorship for the races, programmes and fences and the help from all the volunteers and hunt members involved both on the day and for the setup and clear up afterwards as well as the co operation of Mr Ian McMaw, who granted the use of his land for the event, it would not be possible to run the event.

The Hunt Masters and committee thank all those involved for their help as well as all those who attended the day and hope that it will be possible to run another point to point in 2017.

There was a prize for the best turned out in each race which was sponsored by The Limavady Branch of The Farmers’ Union. The winners were as follows:

Race one winner Finians Oscar

Race 1: Ballymillen. Groom Rose de Montmorency.

Race 2: Raleagh Mountain. Groom Samuel Dixon.

Race 3: Patsy Milan. Groom Pat Nolan

Race 4: Quiet Account. Groom Samuel Dixon.

Ramore Will took the honours in race two

Race 5: Davyroy. Groom Samuel Dixon.

Race 6: It’ll Do Rightly. Groom Michael McMahon.

The race winners were as follows:

Race 1: Sponsored by Dennison Commercials - 1st, Finian’s Oscar; 2nd, Mr Clarkson; 3rd, Cagliostro.

Hide The Biscuit was victorious in race three

Race 2: Sponsored by Stonebridge Premium Feeds - 1st, Ramore Will; 2nd, Sun Spider; 3rd, Land League.

Race 3: Sponsored by Eurospar Coleraine - 1st, Hide The Biscuit; 2nd, Knocklayde Sno Cat; 3rd, Nickel.

Race 4: Sponsored by Royal Court Hotel - 1st, Valmy Baie; 2nd, Quiet Account; 3rd, Milan Flyer

Race 5: Sponsored by Blairs Caravans - 1st, Talkischeap; 2nd, One Cool Clarkson; 3rd, Hazinowings

Race 6: Sponsored by Porter & Co - 1st, It’ll Do Rightly; 2nd, Isle Road; 3rd, The Bantown Lane.