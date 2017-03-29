Rain didn’t deter competitors at Knockagh

The rain didn’t deter the working hunter competitors on Sunday. Jumping was outside in the huge all-weather arena over a lovely flowing course.

This show hosted qualifiers for the prestigious Northern Ireland Festival.

Knockagh View is holding an All-Silver showjumping Easter show on Easter Monday (April 17) with jumping from 30cms to 1m starting at 11am. Midweek training nights also continue at Knockagh View, starting at 6.30pm each week with classes from 60cms to 1M. Anyone who would like to jump smaller can be catered for at the start.

For more information contact Ruth on 07732 809 188 or Scott on 07788 203 076.

Results

60cms Novice Working Hunter: 1st, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 2nd, Anne Hill, Chestnut Hill.

Four year old Working Hunter: 1st Stephanie Farren, Anadora

70cms Working Hunter: 1st, Gilian Montgomery, Ellie Mae; 2nd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd, Anne Hill, Chestnut Hill; 4th, Stephanie Farren, Anadora; 5th, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne.

80cms Working Hunter: 1st, Lisa Dundee, Cluide Mist; 2nd, Gillian Montgomery, Ellie Mae; 3rd, Stephanie Farren, Rocky.

Small Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Sarah Brittain, Tigger; 2nd, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Dancer.

90cms Working Hunter: 1st, Debbie McNeill, OB Active; 2nd, Lisa Dundee, Cluide Mist; 3rd, Lisa Dundee, Ludo.

1M Working Hunter: 1st, Jenny Campbell, Vinny; 2nd, Debbie McNeill, OB Active; 3rd, Lisa Dundee, Ludo; 4th, Sarah Brittain, Tigger; 5th, Tracey Manson, Dunraven Darcy.