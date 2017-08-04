Riders challenge for All Silver titles

It was a fantastic day at Knockagh View Equestrian Centre for the All Silver Showjumping day which saw the winner of each class take home a trophy.

There are lots of events coming up at Knockagh View starting with dressage on Sunday 13th August, followed by a jump cross day on Sunday 20th August with jumping starting at 11am with 45cms, 60cms, 75cms & 90cms, lovely prizes up for grabs.

Tyler Houston and Percy

The summer showing day is on Sunday 27th August, with lots of prizes, sashes and rosettes to be won across a full schedule of classes from lead rein, ridden pony and horse classes and in-hand classes.

For information visit the website www.knockaghviewec@yahoo.com or contact Ruth on 07732809188.

Results

30cms

Trophy winner: Faith Black, Star Choice.

Medal Winners: Charlotte McAlister, Timmy; Beth McCluskey, Thunder; Ellen O’Neil, Coco; Megan Mathews, Doodles; Mathew Morton, Rocky.

40cms

Trophy Winner: Faith Black, Star Choice.

Medal Winners: Charlotte McAlister, Timmy; Beth McCluskey, Thunder; Mathew Morton, Rocky.

50cms

Trophy Winner: Charlotte McAlister, Timmy.

Medal Winners: Jamie Baker, Indie; Allison Mathews, Tadhg.

60cms (no spreads)

Trophy Winner: Aime Irwin, Bailey.

Medal Winners: Ellie Jenkins, California Dream; Lauren Clarke, Rocky; Sharon Manderson, Sadie; Rachel Foster, Blake.

60cms: 1st & Trophy, Kristie Wilson, Harry; 2nd, Lauren Clarke, Rocky; 3rd, Emma Blair, Isis; 4th Louise Beggs, Oscar; 5th, Allison Mathews, Tadhg; 6th, Sharon Manderson, Sadie.

70cms: 1st & Trophy, Sam Jackson, Ike; 2nd, Chloe Kinkaid, Lilly; 3rd, Rachel Foster, Blake; 4th, Zara Craig’s, Clover; 5th, Kristie Wilson, Harry; 6th, Tyler Houston, Rosie.

80cms: 1st & Trophy, Tyler Houston, Percy; 2nd, Katie Lee Houston, Minto; 3rd, Lauren Carville, Missy; 4th, Grace Morton, Loggi; 5th, Jonathan Cowden, Jay; 6th, Hannah Schnell, Omar.

90cms: 1st & Trophy, Tyler Houston, Percy; 2nd, Bianca McIlnea, Rosso Tromonto; 3rd, Katie Lee Houston, Minto; 4th, Jay Boyd, Joey; 5th, Lauren Carville, Missy; 6th, Chelsea Topping, Libby.

1M: 1st & Trophy, Erin Burns, Ross; 2nd, Bianca McIlnea, Rosso Tromonto.