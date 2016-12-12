Riders notching up the points in November

November closed with the ninth leg of the Laurel View Pounds for Points Show Jumping League. Competitors are collating points right up until the final of the current league on 21st December.

At the final all the qualifying competitor’s points will magically be turned into pounds and the league winners declared.

Jumping continues each Wednesday evening up to the 21st December, with the usual 6pm start time for the 45cm class. Any questions or queries just give the office a call on 028 9083 0649 or email laurelview01@btinternet.com

Meanwhile, the Spring League will take place from 8th March to 26th April.

Results

Pounds for Points Show Jumping League (8 of 12) 23.11.16

45cms - 1st Rab, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Silver, Megan Greer; 3rd Keady, Ashley Wray; 4th Guinness, Cally McWhirter.

55cms - 1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd William, Grace Hancock; 3rd Marley, Carlan Mowbray; 4th Barney, Monica Conlon.

60cms - 1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Tally, Connie Duncan; 3rd Delilah, Grace Ann Elliott; 4th Joules, Derbla Boyle; 5th Marley, Amy Lee Hanvey.

70cms - 1st Farley, Brooke Ronan; 2nd Magherban Stargazer, Grace Ann Elliott; 3rd ALS Lady Zara, Tiegan Clarke; 4th Definitely Curious, Ryan Anderson; 5th Dawn, Lana Turner; 6th Cindy, Zara Davis.

80cms - 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Kate, Natasha Lowry; 3rd Ben, Laura Harvey; 4th Dawn, Lana Turner; 5th Farley, Brooke Ronan; 6th ALS Lady Zara, Teigan Clarke.

90cms - 1st Billy, Rebecca McWhinney; 2nd Probably Not, Judith Templeton; 3rd ALS Russian Monarch, Ryan Anderson.

Pounds for Points Show Jumping League (9 of 12) 30.11.16

45cms - 1st Rab, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Cecil, Carolann Barclay; 3rd Silver, Megan Greer; 4th Keady, Ashley Wray; 5th Roly, Hayley Rolston.

55cms - 1st William, Grace Hancock; 2nd Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 3rd Barney, Monica Conlon; 4th Silver, Megan Greer; 5th Cecil, Carolann Barclay; 6th Silver, Sasha Mateer.

60cms - 1st Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 2nd Tally, Connie Duncan; 3rd ALS Russian Rolex, Ryan Anderson; 4th Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

70cms - 1st Magherbans Stargazer, Grace Ann Elliott; 2nd Elvis, Corey Mawhinney; 3rd Definitely Curious, Ryan Anderson; 4th The Grey, Pauline Faloon; 5th Townhill Penny, Rachel Lockyear; 6th ALS Russian Rolex, Ryan Anderson.

80cms - 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Probably Not, Judith Templeton; 3rd Pippa, Cora McNulty; 4th Townhill Penny, Rachel Lockyear; 5th Kate, Natasha Lowry; 6th Definitely Curious, Ryan Anderson.

90cms - 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.