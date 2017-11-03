Riders step up to the challenge at the Meadows

With the possibility of ‘Storm Brian’ on the horizon, the Meadows Equestrian ran a very successful leg of the the popular Ulster Region Pony Tour sponsored by McIldowies Solicitors and TRI Equestrian NI.

Using all three arenas at the Meadows Centre, the day ran without any issue with all riders getting to go home before the evening closed in.

John Murray riding The Irish Builder, winners of the 148 1.20m

In the ‘Tommy French Arena’ the 148 riders started off the day with the 148 90cms, of the 10 starters six combinations claimed double clears on the day to walk away with some prize money as well as TRI vouchers for the onsite store.

Later in the day, the 148 1.10 athletes put on a display of true horsemanship, with John Murray from Lusk, Co. Dublin recording the fastest round of the day, breaking the finish beam in under 29 seconds.

Arena 2 was a hive of activity as the 128 athletes took over the arena for the day. Commencing with the 128 50cms in the morning, the youngest of riders had their chance to show off their skills, with multiple double clears throughout the class.

As in recent years the 128 1m was once again a hotly fought contest with some of the best ponies in the region going head to head for the valuable series points. On this occasion it was Matthew Conlon with his father Bernard’s ‘The Silver Legend’ that took the maximum 10 points.

Nicholas Bothwell riding Cheeky Blonde, winners of the Children on horses 1.10/1.20m

Whereas over in Arena 3, the 138 ponies made good use of the huge arena on the day, with riders getting to test their skills against what International course designer Aaron McCusker had to offer. In the 138 1.10m it was Niamh McEvoy who claimed success with Brian Moran’s ‘Riot Del Pegulil’ stopping the clock ahead of Alex Finney and ‘Keogans Boy’.

RESULTS

128 Newcomers 50cm - Divided between Neil Currie’s Arrogan Samson T R (Ceadaoin Currie), Moya Cotton’s Aughmore Dante (Zoe Caskey), Orla Harris’s Badbury Blackthorn (Megan Harris), Pauline Boyd’s Glenkeen Clypso (Emily Boyd), Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Sarah McLaughlin), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett).

128 Newcomers 60cm - Divided between Neil Currie’s Arrogan Samson T R (Ceadaoin Currie), Moya Cotton’s Aughmore Dante (Zoe Caskey), Orla Harris’s Badbury Blackthorn (Megan Harris), Geraldine Ferran’s Dinky Do (Clara Catherine Burns), Janette Baxter’s Greenfield Mayflower (Jessica Baxter), Aldyth Roulston’s Lackaghmore Katie (Mackenzie Carmody), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham), Victoria Clarke’s Quantum Persia (Sarah McLaughlin), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Sarah Mclaughlin), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Miss Leglands (Mackenzie Carmody), Aldyth Roulston’s Tabita Chantilly Lace (Jessica Baxter).

Zoe Caskey riding Aughmorxe Dante, clear in the 128 50cm

128 70cm - Divided between Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Michaela Quinn’s fancy pants (Anna Cardwell), Phelim Comey’s Golden Ruby (Caitlin Comey), Janette Baxter’s Greenfield Mayflower (Jessica Baxter), Aldyth Roulston’s Lackaghmore Katie (Mackenzie Carmody), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham), Owen Sharkey’s Molly Polly (Caoimhian Sharkey), Rachel Armstrong’s Mrs Diablo (Hannah Thompson), Aldyth Roulston’s Princess Puzzle (Mackenzie Carmody), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Sarah Mclaughlin), Colm Mcgrath’s Tabita Piccalo (Kiera McGrath), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly).

128 80cm - Divided between Karen McFadden’s Baronagh Boy (Cormac Taggert), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly), Dara Mellerick’s Canary Yellow (Robyn Donnelly ), Sonya Murphy’s Divernagh’s Little Belle (Lee Bloomfield), Michaela Quinn’s Fancy Pants (Anna Cardwell), Phelim Comey’s Golden Ruby (Caitlin Comey), Victoria Clarke’s Lackaghmore Barbie (Camryn Clarke), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham), Pam Moore’s Oaklea Supreme (Kym Moore), Gillian Kerr’s Pepsi Mac (Alexandra Kerr), Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter).

128 85cm Under 10 - Divided between Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Jamie Clarke), Pam Moore’s Smokegun (Kym Moore), Heffron Equine Ltd’s Miss Susie (India Heffron), Pam Moore’s Leo The Lionheart II (Kym Moore), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Heffron Equine Ltd’s Ballykett Highlander (India Heffron), Victoria Clarke’s PARC Creme Brulee (Jamie Clarke), Dara Mellerick’s Canary Yellow (Robyn Donnelly), Pam Moore’s Oaklea Supreme (Kym Moore).

128 90cms - 1, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Jamie Clarke); 2, Jane Clarke’s Lenamore Mini Metro (maeve clarke); 3, Karen McFadden’s Charlie (Cara Mc fadden ); 4, Karen McFadden’s Baronagh Boy (Cormac Taggert); 5, Dionne Leathem’s Little Miss Magic (Simone Leathem); 6, Paula Williams’ PARC Kickin It (Jamie Clarke).

128 1m - 1, Bernard Conlon’s The Silver Legend (Matthew Conlon); 2, Paul Boyle’s Snow Patrol II (Jamie Clarke); 3, Jane C P Russell’s Shangan Ritmo (Katie McEntee); 4, Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Lucky Number (pi) (Ben Walsh); 5, Judith Dunlop’s Ballynoe Vicki Vale (Jenny Dunlop); 6, Dionne Leathem’s Little Miss Magic (Simone Leathem).

138 80cm - Divided between Jane Clarke’s Gaulstown Lady Bishop (Calum McVeigh), Cheryl Smyth’s Kilnamona mcguigan (Scarlet Thompson), Caroline Taylor’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor), Patrice Hanna’s Lady of The Curragh (Freya Sayle), Victoria Clarke’s Little Miss Mac ‘U’ No (Camryn Clarke), Edna Gamble’s Trendy Royale (Katie Gibson).

138 90cm - Divided between Sparkling Equine’s Braveheart (CPBS) (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Aldyth Roulston’s Hewid Caradog (Katie McEntee), Cheryl Smyth’s Kilnamona mcguigan (Scarlet Thompson), Caroline Taylor’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor), Patrice Hanna’s Lady of The Curragh (Freya Sayle), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boomerang’s Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody), Paul Treanor’s Stracomer Super Mario (Caoimhe Treanor).

138 1m - 1, Orla Harris’s Lenamore Lena (Conor Harris); 2, Norman Davis’s Glenvar Sparky (Yiayan Evans); 3, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Lynncot Montana (Yiayan Evans); 4, Marina Sayle’s Meaths Monty (Freya Sayle); 5, Shane McCauley’s Sunny (HPA) (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 6, Patrick Talbot’s Tinchy Stryder (Erin Talbot).

138 1.10m - 1, Brian Moran’s Riot Del Pegulil (Niamh McEvoy); 2, Jean Finney’s Keogans Boy (Alex Finney); 3, Jean Finney’s Dolly du Carel (Alex Finney); 4, Maeve McEvoy’s Glenford Clausa (CPBS) (Niamh McEvoy); 5, Gillian Kerr’s Aille Stewy (Natasha Kerr); 6, Christina Brown’s Cartron Lad (Laura Brown).

148 90cm - Divided between Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Babouska (Yiayan Evans), Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Bracken (Alana Roulston), James Kernan’s Johnny Jinx (John McEntee), Gillian Creighton’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Ceira Hegarty’s Seapatrick Bertie (Caoimhe Hegarty), Linda Buchanan’s Woodhills Pride (Catherine Buchanan).

148 1m - Divided between Thomas Slater’s Ballykeelaune Euro (Hannah Marie Slater), Michelle Magill’s Cashmir Jumper (Jordyn Magill), Rosemary bothwell’s Cearóin Mór Lad (Nicholas Bothwell), Paul Treanor’s Corbeagh Samba (Aoibha Treanor), rosemary clements’s Derryvane Bracken (Alana Roulston), Rosemary Clements’ Derryvane storm (Alana Roulston), Cali O’Donnell’s Foyleview French Connection (Karla O’Donnell), Gillian Creighton’s Jacksonville B (Jodie Creighton), James Kernan’s Johnny Jinx (John McEntee), Linda Courtney’s LCC Westmount Mirah’s Star (Annie Courtney-Cadam), Adrian Williams’s Parc Judy (Ellie-Rose Cassidy), Margaret Ward’s Phoenix Delight (Ellen Ward), Timmy Mccormick’s Princess Nora (Lewis Trenier), Shane McCauley’s Sunkist Lad (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Esther Trenier’s TEAK (Lewis Trenier), Linda Buchanan’s Woodhills Pride (Catherine Buchanan).

148 1.10m inc 6/7 Year Old - 1, Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s MSH First Choice (Trudie Hermione McCoosh); 2, Cariad Mcalpine’s Drumcashel Little Legend (Hugo McAlpine); 3, Bernard Conlon’s Border Boom (Katie Conlon); 4, Thomas Slater’s Ballykeelaune Euro (Hannah Marie Slater); 5, Jane Clarke’s Lissyegan bonny babe (Ruari Clarke); 6, Pauline Harbinson’s Lisnavaragh Lou Lou (Phoebe Harbinson).

148 1.20m - 1, Paul Fynes’s Irish Builder (The) (John Murray); 2, Janet Roulston’s Kiltiernan Pride (Alana Roulston); 3, Deirdre Grant’s Saxton Freedam (Emma Mcentee); 4, Allison Mercer’s Mini Skinny (Ellie Humphries); 5, Liz Murray’s Mathius (John Murray); 6, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson).

Horses:

Juniors & Children on Horses 1m - Divided between Maeve McEvoy’s Charlton Chloe (Patrick McEvoy), Marina Sayle’s Drumralla Lady (Freya Sayle), Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Tadhg Clarke), Janet McDowell’s IMPS GIRL (Mya McDowell), Niall O Doherty’s Lanzamore (Lewis Trenier), Esther Trenier’s Royana De Clairias (Lewis Trenier).

Juniors & COH 1.10m/ 1.20m Handicap - 1, Sparkling Equine’s Cheeky Blonde (Nicholas Bothwell); 2, Allison Mercer’s Sumas Duiske (Ellie Humphries); 3, Jane Clarke’s glenpatrick cool guy (Ruari Clarke); 4, Esther Trenier’s Royana De Clairias (Lewis Trenier); 5, Leo and John Carey’s Ukato cruise (Ruari Clarke); 6, David Conlon’s Muckno Mac (Claire Conlon).