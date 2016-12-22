Riders target pounds for points at Laurel View

Penultimate competition of the Laurel View Pounds for Points Show Jumping League all wrapped up on Wednesday, December 14, leading up to the festive final tonight (December 21).

Many competitors have been regular in their attendance and shown consistent performance throughout. Others have been more sporadic, but achieved well when present. Who will come out on top of the league?

Results:

Pounds for Points Show Jumping League (10 of 12) 7 December.

45cms - 1st Silver, Megan Greer; 2nd Rab, Holly Hanvey; 3rd Marley, Jessica McClelland; 4th Cecil, Caralan Barclay; 5th Guinness, Cally McWhirter; 6th Keady, Ashley Wray.

55cms - 1st Silver, Megan Greer; 2nd William, Grace Handcock; 3rd Barney, Monica Conlon; 4th Cecil, Caralan Barclay.

60cms - 1st Delilah, Grace Ann Elliott; 2nd Silver, Sasha Mateer; 3rd Tally, Connie Duncan; 4th Major, Sarah McCelland; 5th Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 6th Laura, Rebecca Smyth.

70cms - 1st Farley, Ryan Anderson; 2nd Delilah, Grace Ann Elliott; 3rd Dawn, Lana Turner; 4th The Grey, Hannah Chambers; 5th BFG, Margo McClure; 6th Monrow Star, Rocco Cairns.

80cms - 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Tomboy, Gracey Bright; 3rd Farley, Ryan Anderson; 4th Monrow Star, Rocco Cairns; 5th Pippa, Cora McNulty; 6th Skylark Express, Cathy Delargy.

90cms - 1st Percy, Tyler Houston; 2nd Minto, Katie-Lee Houston; 3rd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.

1m – 1st Minto, Katie-Lee Houston; 2nd Percy, Tyler Houston.

Pounds for Points Show Jumping League (11 of 12) December 14.

45cms - 1st Rab, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Connie, Evie Caldwell; 3rd Keady, Ashley Wray; 4th Silver, Megan Greer.

55cms - 1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Silver, Megan Greer; 3rd Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

60cms - 1st Clover, Jenna Reid; 2nd Misty, John Reid; 3rd Silver, Sasha Mateer; 4th Laura, Rebecca Smyth; 5th Johnny, Natasha Lowry; 6th Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

70cms - 1st Skye, Rocco Cairns; 2nd Misty, John Reid; 3rd Clover, Jenna Reid.

80cms - 1st Katie, Benjamin Gilmore; 2nd Skye, Rocco Cairns; 3rd Romeo, Benjamin Gilmore; 4th Pippa, Cora McNulty.

90cms - 1st Sam, Bradie Hogg; 2nd Katie, Benjamin Gilmore.

1m – 1st Sam, Bradie Hogg.