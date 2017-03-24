Rosehall Bruno takes honours

The Northern Ireland Clydesdale Stallion Parade was held on Saturday, March 11.

This is a new date for the event which is usually held at the beginning of April.

This year’s champion came from Terry Mills, Newtownstewart, with two year old colt Roeshall Bruno. He is by Roeshall Calypso out of Collessie Rosemarie. Reserve came from Gordon Smyth, Limavady, with yearling colt Cloghan Ben. He is a son of Great American Ben Franklin.

Stallions awarded premiums were Carnaff Fascinator from Daniel and Michael McKay, Dervock. He is by Whinhill Lord of the Isles and out of Torrs Karis. Fascinator is the sire to the two winning foals (also from McKay family) at the Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society Foal Show in December 2016. Second premium was awarded to Victor and Raymond Scott with Glebeview Sir Charles. He has sired the 2017 winner of the National Stallion Show – Doura Master Eddie.

Other stallions forward for premium were Darren and Roberta Ryan’s Hillview Braveheart and Victor and Raymond Scott’s second entry, Eskechraggan Torres.