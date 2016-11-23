Saintfield Christmas charity ride launched

The 2016 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride was launched in style in the magnificent grounds of Rowallane Garden, Saintfield, kindly hosted by the National Trust.

It was attended by friends, sponsors and the media.

Joan Cunningham organiser with Sponsors, friends and press at the Launch of the 2016 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride at Rowallane Garden Saintfield kindly hosted by the National Trust

The ride on December 3rd celebrates it’s 10th anniversary this year and organiser Joan Cunningham said that every effort is being made to make this the most wonderful festive occasion ever.

Alastair McIlveen of North Down Marquees attended the launch and said: “We have sponsored the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride for the last seven years and are once again delighted to be associated with this unique spectacular Christmas event.”

The day begins with everyone arriving at Saintfield Livestock Mart to enjoy a mulled wine and mince pie reception. At 12.00 noon the real Santa will be whisked off in Fawcett’s magnificent carriage followed by hundreds of Santas on horseback.

At 1.00pm approximately the Santas will swarm Saintfield Main Street turning it into a sea of red. Christmas music will ring out throughout the town from the well known Country Harmony and Box Car Brian. There will also be plenty of craic from Terence McKeag. Santa will alight from his carriage at the Christmas Tree to meet and greet all the children and no doubt will have some surprises in his bag.

Joan Cunningham Organiser of the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride 3rd.right with from left Alastair McIlveen (North Down Marquees) Keith Emerson (NFU Mutual Saintfield Branch), Angie Watson (National Trust) Michela Preston (NFU Mutual Saintfield Branch), Freda Murphy (Saintfield Livestock Mart.)and Leo Casement (Equestrian Artist) with coach driver Alex Fawcett and Santa at the Launch of the 2016 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride at Rowallane Garden Saintfield kindly hosted by the National Trust.

The ride will arrive back to the marquee at Saintfield Livestock Mart at 2.00pm for lunch and a special anniversary Christmas party with live music from Panache. There will be singing, dancing and some mighty craic until 6.00pm.

The cost of the ride will be £20 for adults and £10 for children which will include the mulled wine and mince pie reception and lunch on return. Admission to the marquee is free but anyone wanting to enjoy lunch can do so for a donation of £5, children free.

Special prizes for best dressed Santas will be awarded and every child 12 years and under who took part in the ride will receive an award.

Why not get yourself sponsored. Sponsorship forms can be downloaded from the website and again prizes will awarded to whoever raises the most sponsorship.

Joan Cunningham Organiser of the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride far right with from left Bree Rutledge, Alastair McIlveen (North Down Marquees) and Santa, Seated in the carriage from left Megan Dunn, Ashleigh Kirkpatrick, Caroline McMillan with coach driver Alex Fawcett at the Launch of the 2016 Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride at Rowallane Garden Saintfield kindly hosted by the National Trust.

For further details contact Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 email joancunningham1@gmail.com go to website www.saintfieldhorseshow/christmascharityride.com