Saintfield Horse Show launched in style at Rowallane Gardens

The 2017 Saintfield Horse Show was launched in style in the beautiful grounds of Rowallane Gardens, Saintfield, kindly hosted by the National Trust.

Show Director Joan Cunningham welcomed everyone who attended and thanked them for their continued support.

The show takes place on Saturday, August 19, at Tyrella House, Downpatrick. There will be Show Jumping for horses and ponies with courses built by international course designer Raymond Jess. Working Hunter classes for horses and ponies with courses built by top working hunter course designer David McClurg, plus Pony Showing, Hunter Classes, Inhand showing, Happy Hackers, Ulster Tatler Ladies Side Saddle, Downpatrick Race Course Race Horse to Riding Horse to be judged by Noel Chance, twice winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Miniature horses.

Dressage classes are on the schedule for the very first time. Thgere will also be two Handy Hunter classes which was very popular in the sixties and seventies.

The Novelty Pet Dog Show is always extremely popular. The most glamorously dressed lady competition winner will be announced in the Champagne/Wine Bar in the Marquee facing ring one at 2pm.

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy a delicious lunch in the North Down Marquee or simply come to the marquee and enjoy live music from Country Harmony and Box Car Brian.

All entries are on the field with the exception of Dressage which closes on Friday, August 11.

The full schedule is available on www.saintfieldhorseshow.com Admission to the Show is £2.50 for adults and children free.

Car parking is free in the main show field. There will be special parking facilities for elderly or disabled people with easy access to public toilets and other amenities.

Anyone wishing to bring a trade stand or have any other enquiries contact joancunningham1@gmail.com or 07775 860 744.