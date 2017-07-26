Season opener at Tullymurry

Tullymurry was the perfect venue for the start of the Northern Region’s Autumn season. David O’Connor and the Turley family certainly pulled out all stops to ensure that competitors were provided with three superb tracks, all beautifully presented.

Heavy overnight rain meant the ground conditions were perfect and it was lovely to hear so many compliments paid to the efforts of the hard working Tullymurry Team.

Jonathan Steele rose to prominence in the O/CNC1* class on board Katrina Mackie’s nine year old Harlequin Du Carel gelding, Mr Green, who finished just over two points ahead of the promising new combination of Catherine Robinson and Caroline Dennison’s seven year old Vechta gelding, Black Ice.

There were almost thirty starters in the Kingsfield Haylage-sponsored CNC1* class where Co Meath eventer, Elizabeth Power, claimed the spoils with Caroline Bjoerk’s home-bred gelding, DSL The Entertainer, having led from the outset, hotly pursued by Jane McClean and Mosstown Calletto.

There were just six Junior 1* competitors but competition was fierce, nonetheless. Iveagh Pony Club member, Conall McGrath, came out on top with BLS Linvara and fellow club member, Hollie Smith riding Baby Roller occupied the runner up spot.

Victory in the CNCP2* class went to Tara Dixon riding her mother’s Connemara bred gelding, Carracanada Kieran and Ben Rowlatt McCormick picked up the blue rosette with Mon Ami Tonnerre.

The 1* Amateur class saw ‘bride to be’ Alison Crothers and Waikato Ko return to winning form, adding just a few time penalties to their first phase score to finish ahead of Kat Butler Ward and The Spin Doctor.

The EI100 class also had a large entry and River Lodge Equestrian’s Tracy Walshe proved her worth, being one of only two riders to finish on their dressage score, finishing a minor fraction ahead of Clare Abbott with Lisa Rosbotham’s Jewelent, a striking five year old grey gelding by Valent.

Leah Jackson added another convincing win to her tally with her Cyrano mare, Gemilly, finishing on her flatwork mark with a delighted Stephen Martin slotting in behind on Butterscotch Major on his first outing at this level.

There were just three starters in the EI100P class where Katie McKee finished top with Tracy Howell’s Wivollet Something Special and Ellie Parkhill picked up second place with Alland Mac U No before heading off to help her father who was ‘finish timekeeper’ for the day.

Carmavy rider Justine Harding repeated her Glenpatrick success by taking the win in the EI100J class with Charissma. Christopher Dehaene and Olympic Cool were runners up.

It was the turn of Clare Steele to take the limelight in the LAFARGE TARMAC Sponsored EI90 class with Linda Telford’s seven year old gelding, Homegrown Ajax, finishing half a point clear of Emma Jackson and the owner ridden Path of Elegance.

There was a great turn out of Amateurs at EI90 level but, unfortunately, a fairly high percentage did not complete for various reasons. The early leader, Kathryn Marshall also had a great cross country run but a few showjumping problems relegated her to seventh place. This paved the way to victory for Heather McMillan and Cullion Fitzherbert who finished fractionally ahead of Ellen Graham and Kharma.

Meantime the pony class at 90 level saw a runaway victory going to Rory O’Neill and the accomplished Silver Fox 111 with Mark Eames on the equally accomplished Harvest Mouse taking second spot.

Eventing Ireland NR extends a huge thank you to David O’Connor and the extended Turley family for a fabulous event which personified hard work and attention to detail. Thanks also to Marian and her team for the notoriously good hospitality and fabulous lunch.

The next event takes place on Saturday, 29th July, at Tullylish, courtesy of the Stevenson Family.

Results

O/CNC1*: 1. Jonathan Steele, Mr Green; 2. Catherine Robinson, Black Ice; 3. Stacey Watling, Magheradrummond Lad; 4. Clare Steele, R Junior; 5. Trevor Smith, Hi Happy Harry; 6. Neil Morrison, Shannador.

KINGSFIELD HAYLAGE CNC1*: 1. Elizabeth Power, DSL The Entertainer; 2. Jane McClean, Mosstown Calleto; 3. Orlagh Kelly, Elsarco; 4. Tracy Walsh, RLE Penhills Cougar; 5. Casey Webb, Little Autumn Bee; 6. Rachel Rendle, Ballyvally Bay

CNCJ1*: 1. Conal McGrath, BLS Linvara; 2. Hollie Smith, Baby Roller; 3. Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash; 4. Katherine Duffy, Thaddias Brown; 5. Laoise O’Farrell, Primitive Pip; 6. Cathal Mitchell, Phillistown Ali

CNCP2*: 1. Tara Dixon, Carracanada Kieran; 2. Ben Rowlatt- McCormick, Mon Ami Tonnerre

CNC1* Amateur: 1. Alison Crothers, Waikato Ko; 2. Kat Butler-Ward, The Spin Doctor; 3. Poppy de Courcy Wheeler, Seapatrick Land Stop

EI100: 1. Tracy Walsh, Frankfort Ronnie; 2. Clare Abbott, Jewellent; 3. Nicola Ennis, Whitetree Ribera; 4. Tracy Walsh, RLE Khaleesi C; 5. Emma Jackson, Kiltown Sherlock Holmes; 6. Elaine O’Connor, Frenchfort Swatch Beauty

EI100 Amateur: 1. Leah Jackson, Gemilly; 2. Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major; 3. Alexa Grudgings, Consequencial; 4. Amy Griffith, Ballymacenallen Arial; 5. Emily Taylor, Shessiagh Dubh; 6. Heather Kennedy, Rich Pasta

EI100P: 1. Katie McKee, Wivollet Something Special; 2. Ellie Parkhill, Alland Mac U No

EI100J: 1. Justine Harding, Charissma; 2. Christopher Dehaene, Olympic Cool; 3. Charlotte Leslie, Na Marcaigh Star; 4. Joanna Eames, Martini; 5. Charis Vinaccia, Derry Mac; 6. Megan Ross, Tullymurry Abbie

LAFARGE TARMAC EI90: 1. Clare Steele, Homegrown Ajax; 2. Emma Jackson, Path of Elegance; 3. Nicci Hall, MJI Scarlett Rose; 4. Suzanne Hagan, Tax Break; 5. Anita Doherty, Powder Day; 6. Jonathan Steele, My Way Van De Kleine Neyen

EI90 Amateur: 1. Heather McMillan, Cullion Fitzherbert; 2. Ellen Graham, Kharma; 3. Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Choco; 4. Ellen Graham, Lisfunchion Chinook; 5. Christopher McCartan, Benson For Hedges; 6. Flora Crawford, Brandy

EI90P: 1. Rory O’Neill, Silver Fox 111; 2. Mark Eames, Harvest Mouse.