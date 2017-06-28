Showjumping at Mill Yard

The Summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, continued on Friday 23rd June.

Classes running were from cross poles through to 90cm with all competitors getting two rounds regardless of faults. There are rosettes for everyone.

Pictured competing in Class 1 is Izzy Irvine on Tink

To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.

The showjumping League continues on Fridays 7th, 21st, 28th July, 11th, 18th and 25th August, starting at 6pm sharp with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The Jump Challenge League also continues on Sundays 2nd July, 6th August and 3rd September.

The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.

Competing in Class 3, Tori OConnor on Marley

For more information visit www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790 625 794.

Results round-up

Double Clear Results for Friday 23rd June

Cross Poles: Jessica McConville on Connie

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Gemma Cherry on Jay, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles

70cm: Claire Stevenson on Winston II, Claire Orr on Denny, Lara McComb on Ellie, Ian Montgomery on Stella

80cm: Barbara Kearns on Kawliga

Double Clear Results for Friday 16th June

Cross Poles: Anna Campebell on Nibbles, Katherine Gobal on Star

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector

70cm: Lara McComb on Skip

80cm: (no clears).

Double Clear Results for Friday 9th June

Cross Poles: Madison Biggerstaff on Snowy, Lauren Harvey on Honey

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Gemma Cherry on Jay, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector

70cm: Claire Stevenson on Winston II, Beth Taylor on Ava, Katilyn Kearns on Jacob, Leanne Biggerstaff on Barnaby

80cm: Barbara Kearns on Kawliga