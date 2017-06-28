Showjumping at Mill Yard

The Summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, continued on Friday 23rd June.
Classes running were from cross poles through to 90cm with all competitors getting two rounds regardless of faults. There are rosettes for everyone.
To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.
The showjumping League continues on Fridays 7th, 21st, 28th July, 11th, 18th and 25th August, starting at 6pm sharp with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).
The Jump Challenge League also continues on Sundays 2nd July, 6th August and 3rd September.
The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.
For more information visit www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790 625 794.
Results round-up
Double Clear Results for Friday 23rd June
Cross Poles: Jessica McConville on Connie
50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles
60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Gemma Cherry on Jay, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles
70cm: Claire Stevenson on Winston II, Claire Orr on Denny, Lara McComb on Ellie, Ian Montgomery on Stella
80cm: Barbara Kearns on Kawliga
Double Clear Results for Friday 16th June
Cross Poles: Anna Campebell on Nibbles, Katherine Gobal on Star
50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles
60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector
70cm: Lara McComb on Skip
80cm: (no clears).
Double Clear Results for Friday 9th June
Cross Poles: Madison Biggerstaff on Snowy, Lauren Harvey on Honey
50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector
60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Gemma Cherry on Jay, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector
70cm: Claire Stevenson on Winston II, Beth Taylor on Ava, Katilyn Kearns on Jacob, Leanne Biggerstaff on Barnaby
80cm: Barbara Kearns on Kawliga