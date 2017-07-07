Showjumping league begins at Strule Valley

Strule Valley Riding Club are holding their annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona commencing tonight (Wednesday 5th July) at 7pm.

The league will continue on Thursday 13th July, Wednesday 19th July, with the final on Thursday 27th July. Please note week two and four are on Thursday nights, not the usual Wednesday night.

Classes are 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm & 1 metre open. Everyone is welcome, both members and non-members, ponies and horses.

The same pony/horse/rider combination must compete in two of the first three nights to be eligible for prizes/cups on the final night.

Perpetual cups will be awarded to the league winners on the final night. The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup 60cm, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup 70cm, The L W Surphlis & Sons Perpetual Trophy 80cm, The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm & The Omagh Equestrian & Countrywear Perpetual Cup 1 metre open. The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the highest placed Strule Valley Riding Club member.

More details from Alan Gilchrist, chairperson, on 82 244763 or Alison Donnell, secretary on 82 246652.