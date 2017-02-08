Showjumping league gets underway at Ecclesville

Ecclesville Centre, Fintona, commenced the first of five Showjumping Leagues for 2017 last Friday evening and the organisers were delighted to welcome back many familiar faces.

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2017 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 3 February:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Nakita Thompson and Charlie; Rhianna Thompson and Winnie.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Nakita Thompson and Charlie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Cathal Donnelly and Scarlett; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie.

70cms (Double Clears): Zara Jane Kelly and Barney; Lucy Anne Abbott and Rosie; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Rhianna Thompson and Penny; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Cathal Donnelly and Scarlett; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night.

80cms (Double Clears): Zara Jane Kelly and Blondie; Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Zara Jane Kelly and Betty; Zara Jane Kelly and Robin; Amy Kelly and Billy; Freya Sayle and Balford; Conor McGuigan and Cashel Sue; Jeni Lyons and Matilda.

90cms (Double Clears): Zara Keys and Braces; Nadia Donnelly and Benny; Zara Jane Kelly and Robin; Clara Daly and Harry; Freya Sayle and Balford; Clara Daly and Minstrel; Zara Jane Kelly and Betty.

1m (Double Clears): Jeni Lyons and Fonya; Nadia Donnelly and Benny; Clara Daly and Mr Grey; Freya Sayle and Monty; Zara Keys and Braces.

1.10 (Double Clear): Clara Daly and Mr Grey.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for four out of five weeks to be eligible for prizes on 3 March. If you require any further information on the leagues contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 8284 0591.