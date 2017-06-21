Silverware galore at Dunloy

On Friday, May 19, the Mid Antrim Hunt held its awards night at The Bridge Bar, Dunloy.

On this occasion not only were the awards presented, but also a substantial cheque for £1,400 was presented to The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. This had been raised from the proceeds of a Children’s Hunt which was a very exciting day during the season and was topped up by the Chairman, Masters and Members of the Hunt who were very generous for such a worthy cause.

As is the custom, there were various awards to reflect the season, and this year the awards were to adults as well as children. With exceptional generosity, long standing member and Field Master, George Devlin presented each of the nominees with a very special Pro Cush whip, as carried by all the leading jockeys, and all marked with his name.

The nominees were:

Most Improved – Judith Coleman, Alex Henry McCool, Niamh Baker. The winner of this category was a very well deserved Judith Coleman.

Best Turned Out – Eva McClurg, Lauren McAlonan, Ellen Harkness: The winner of this category was Lauren McAlonan who turns her horse and others from Castlehill Equestrian Centre so beautifully.

Most Helpful – Jamie Boyd, Erin Dunseath, Jessica Mark, Orla O’Kane. The winner of this category was Jamie Boyd who has done such an excellent job of whipping in all season.

Most promising – Joe Henry McCool, Paul Doherty, Keavy Molloy. The winner of this award was young Joe Henry McCool.

There was a very good turn out for the evening and those present agreed that the Bridge Inn had provided excellent food and hospitality so that everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event.

Mid Antrim Horse Show

Mid Antrim Horse Show will be held on 24th June 2017 at Ballee Playing Fields, Ballymena.

All usual registered classes plus junior jumping up to 1 metre unregistered.

Enquiries/contact: Paul Caves 07803 143 887 or Beverly Caves 07960 699 161.