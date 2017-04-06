Spring is in the air at Lisbane Farm

Saturday, March 18, was the last date in the winter series Jump Cross.

There was a real sense of spring in the air, with the tracks in great shape and a challenging course designed by Eric with some interesting lines providing a real test in the arena section.

Winner of the 1m class Nikki Cullen pictured here with Tango Lad receiving her prize from Eric Pele

Organisers wish to thank Pat Turley of Kingsfield Haylage for his sponsorship throughout this series. Thanks also to the team of helpers on the ground each week to ensure that things run like clockwork. And finally, thank you to photographers Anne Morrison and Eva Russell for their commitment and brilliant work each week.

Katelyn Thomas was the clear winner in the 75 class with her super little pony Goldie. This combination has been really consistent throughout the series and been in the prizes almost every week. Rachel Moore picked up second and third places with two lovely young horses who enjoyed an educational outing.

In the 90cm class Alex Greer jumped a fabulous round to win the class with Phoenix Spark. Just behind in second place was a very happy Caroline Millar riding Alfie, with Ruth Lyttle in third place with Oberon.

The 1m class was very competitive and it was great to see some riders using it in preparation for the eventing season. Nikki Cullen took first and third place with Tango Lad and Danske Coevers Lass. Naomi Buchanan enjoyed her run to finish second and was particularly pleased with the variety of skinnies on offer.

Winners in the 75cm class, from right to left, Eric Pele with winner Katelyn Thomas along with representatives of Rachel Moore who were second and third respectively

Full results 18 March 2017

75cm: 1st, Katelyn Thomas (Goldie); 2nd, Rachel Moore (Jason); 3rd, Rachel Moore (Blossom); 4th, Conor Savage (Tyson); 5th, Charlotte Keers (Applejack).

90cm: 1st, Alex Greer (Phoenix Spark); 2nd, Caroline Millar (Alfie); 3rd, Ruth Lyttle (Oberon); 4th, Sophie Price (Molly); 5th, Conor Savage (Clarcy).

1m: 1st, Nikki Cullen (Tango Lad); 2nd, Naomi Buchanan (Futuristic); 3rd, Nikki Cullen (Danske Coevers Lass); 4th, Kat Butler Ward (The Spin Doctor); 5th Conor Savage (Clarcy).