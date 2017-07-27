Strong demand for Dublin Show tickets

Strong advance ticket sales, sold out corporate hospitality, a waiting-list for trade stands and increased entries to competitions, all signal a very strong Dublin Horse Show in 2017.

As always, the show welcomes a strong international field of riders to contest the fourteen international show jumping competitions between August 9-13, eight of which carry world-ranking points.

This year’s show will also be the first opportunity for the new Chef d’Equipe for the Irish show jumping team, Rodrigo Pessoa, to get his first taste for the unique Dublin venue when the Irish Team compete for the FEI Nations Cup on Friday August 11.

The show will also see two legendary show jumpers, in the form of Eddie Macken and Nick Skelton, give joint masterclasses at the show.

Commenting on the event, Michael Duffy Chief Executive of the RDS said: “The indications this year are for another really impressive show.

“Corporate hospitality at the show is always popular, but this year it has sold out in close to record time; advance ticket sales are the strongest they have ever been; there will be over 300 trade stands at the Show, with a waiting list to join them.

“Matching this, the national competitions at the show are expected to be some of the strongest in recent years, as qualifiers around the country have been inundated with quality entries - we expect to have over 1,600 horses and ponies competing over the five days.”