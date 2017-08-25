Student enjoys placement at Cavan Equestrian Centre

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus student Chloe Russell from Enniskillen is currently on her 10 week work placement at Cavan Equestrian Centre as part of her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management.
Equine Lecturer Kathryn Hazlett recently paid Chloe a visit to monitor her progress while on work placement.
During the visit, Chloe stated: “I am really enjoying this work placement, and would definitely recommend it to other students as I have acquired a lot of new knowledge with regards to grooming and working with showjumpers and young horses. It has been a great experience so far.”
Mervyn Clarke from Cavan Equestrian Centre is also very pleased with her progress, commenting that: “Chloe is a very hard worker and is learning and progressing all the time.
“She is always on time and has a great love for horses.”
To find out more about the equine courses offered at Enniskillen Campus, including the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management, come along to the Careers Advice evening on Thursday 24 August at 7pm or alternatively check out the courses on www.cafre.ac.uk
