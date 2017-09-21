Summer Derby action takes centre stage  at Mill Yard

Sunday 3rd September saw the Summer Derby, incorporating the final round of the Jump Challenge League 2017, take place at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough.

With a combination of showjumping, working hunter and cross country fences providing an enjoyable course, with a few challenges, which everyone rode very well.

Mill Yard would like to thank everyone who competed at and supported the events especially the NFU Mutual, Lisburn, Botanica International and Qwik Stitch Embroidery Services for sponsoring the 2017 League. Thanks also to Nomad PhotographyNI for taking photos.

The autumn calendar begins on Saturday 7th October with a three-week Working Hunter League, followed by Halloween Showjumping on Saturday 28th October and a Dressage league in November.

The cross country is also still open for anyone wishing to school cross country, to book contact Lucy.

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790625794

Results for Summer Derby on Sunday 3rd September 2017;

Class 1 – 55cm: 1st Grace Handcock on William; 2nd Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle; 3rd Yvonne Maguire on Big John; 4th Faith Black on Star Choice; 5th Hollie Fitzpatrick on Phoenix

Class 2 – 70cm: 1st Barbara Kearns on Kitty; 2nd Sophie Granger on Chanel No.5; 3rd June Ellenberg on True Love; 4th Beth Taylor on Ava; 5th Jessica Phillips on Bluegrass; 6th Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon

Class 3 – Pairs: 1st Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli and Hannah Kileff on Bobstar; 2nd Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon and Sophie Granger on Chanel No.5

Class 4 – 85cm: 1st June Ellenberg on True Love; 2nd Norma Ferguson on Chico Time; 3rd John Rymer on Duchess; 4th Amy Shilliday on Mouse

Class 5 – 1m: 1st Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli; 2nd Hannah Kileff on Bobstar

Results for Jump Challenge League on Sunday 3rd September 2017;

Class 1 – 55cm: 1st Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle; 2nd Hollie Fitzpatrick on Phoenix; 3rd Vivienne Andrews on Sarahs Pebbles; 4th Yvonne Maguire on Big John; 5th Grace Handcock on William

Class 2 – 70cm: 1st Barbara Kearns on Kitty; 2nd June Ellenberg on True Love; 3rd Beth Taylor on Ava; 4th Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon; 5th Sophie Granger on Chanel No 5; 6th Jessica Phillips on Bluegrass

Class 3 – Pairs: 1st Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli and Hannah Kileff on Bobstar; 2nd Scott Ferguson on Harvey Moon and Sophie Granger on Chanel No 5

Class 4 – 85cm: 1st June Ellenberg on True Love; 2nd Amy Shilliday on Mouse; 3rd John Rymer on Duchess; 4th Norma Ferguson on Chico Time

Class 5 – 1m: 1st Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli; 2nd Hannah Kileff on Bobstar.