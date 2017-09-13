Summer league ends in style at Mill Yard

The Summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, finished on Friday 25th August.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who has supported or competed at the league this summer.

Winners in Class 2 (from left): 1st Vivienne Andrews on Sarahs Pebbles, 2nd Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, 3rd Anna Campbell on Nibbles

Thanks also to NomadPhotographyNI for covering this event.

The Autumn calendar begins on Saturday, 7th October with a three week Working Hunter League, followed by Halloween Showjumping on Saturday 28th October and a dressage league in November.

The cross country is also still open for anyone wishing to school cross country, to book contact Lucy.

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790625794.

Double clear results for Friday 25th August 2017

Cross poles: 1st - Jessica McConville on Connie.

50cm: 1st – Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles; 2nd - Rebecca Belshaw on Hector; 3rd - Anna Campbell on Nibbles

Double clear: Sarah Cowan on Take Two

60cm: 1st - Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle; 2nd - Rebecca Belshaw on Hector; 3rd - Anna Campbell on Nibbles; 4th – Gemma Cherry on Jay

Double clear: Sarah Cowan on Take Two, Catherine Cowan on Millie May

70cm: 1st - Claire Stevenson on Winston; 2nd – Kaitlin Kearns on Jacob; 3rd – Beth Taylor on Ava

80cm: 1st – Barbara Kearns on Kawliga; 2nd - Beth Taylor on Duchess

Double Clears: Melissa McKinstry on Silver

90cm: 1st - Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli.