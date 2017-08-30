Summer showjumping continues

The Summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, continued on Fridays 11th and 18th August.

Classes run from cross poles through to 90cm and everyone gets two rounds regardless of faults.

Competing in Class 4, Rachel Baxter on Magnum

There are rosettes for everyone whether you are clear or not.

To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.

Organisers wish to thank NomadPhotographyNI for covering this event.The Jump Challenge League also finishes on Sunday 3rd September with the Summer Derby (open to everyone).

The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment for £15 per horse, just contact Lucy. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.

Competing in Class 4, Jessica Philips on Blugrass

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790 625 794.

Double Clear Results for Friday, August 11

Cross Poles: Jessica McConville on Connie, Amy Tubman on Moll

50cm: Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles.

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Barbara Kearns on Diablo,

70cm: Lara McComb on Ellie, Claire Stevenson on Winston, Nicola Stuart on Chuck, Rachel Baxter on Magnum.

80cm: Beth Taylor on Duchess, Natasha McCartan on Blue Clovers Lad, Wayne Hamilton on Gucci.

90cm: Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli, Ciara Collins on Mia.

Double Clear Results for Friday, August 18

Cross Poles: Jessica McConville on Connie, Alex Best on Judy, Beth Taylor on Ava.

50cm: Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Vivienne Andrews on Sarahs Pebbles, Alex Best on Judy.

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Gemma Cherry on Jay, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenix.

70cm: Lara McComb on Ellie, Claire Stevenson on Winston, Nicola Stuart on Chuck, Jessica Phillips on Bluegrass, Noreen Fitzpatrick on Phoenix, Kaitlin Kearns on Jacob, Shannon McClurg on Margaret, Amy Tubman on Moll, Jai Hunter on Bobby.

80cm: Beth Taylor on Duchess, Megan McCully on Holiday Dancing, John Rymer on Nomads Border Breeze.

90cm: Wayne Hamilton on Gucci, Megan McCully on Holiday Dancing.