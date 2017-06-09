Teams battle it out for honours

The Meadows Equestrian Centre provided a fantastic venue for the Pony Club NI (Area 17) Mounted Games Final on Saturday, May 27, hosted this year by the Fermanagh Harriers Branch.

Given the horrendous forecast, the weather was kind and it stayed dry all day for competitors from across the province as they battled it out on the games field for the honour of qualifying for the Mounted Games Zones Final in England.

Winners of the Junior Competition were the team from Iveagh

Mr Dougie Lynd supervised operations in his role as Chief Steward, whilst Mr Graham Maybin commentated and oversaw arrangements on the field, supported by the members of the Area Mounted Games Committee. The Tack and Turnout competition was judged by Mrs Maureen Lynd and Mrs Ann Kerr.

The Prince Phillip Cup class was the first class of the day. The Route Hunt Branch fielded a very strong team which proved to be untouchable as they dominated the competition throughout, to finish in the top spot.

The second, third and fourth places were battled out closely, with three teams still on equal points after six of the eight races had been run. Eventually the North Down team edged ahead to take second, followed closely by Iveagh, East Antrim, with the Mid Antrim Team conceding defeat.

The Junior competition was also strongly contested, with the team from Iveagh winning on the day. Second place was hotly contested with the East Antrim Team pipping the team from the Route Hunt at the final race stage. The Iveagh Assisted Team was delighted to win their class, seizing the victory from the North Downs. The Lead Rein section was won by the team from North Down, with the Fermanagh Team taking second place.

Mrs Frances Rolston Bruce, District Commissioner of the host branch, thanked everyone who had helped to run the competition, including Mrs Liz Lowry, Area Representative, Mr Dougie Lynd, Chief Steward, parents of the Fermanagh Branch, and the members of the Mounted Games Committee.

She added: “I’m delighted that the Mounted Games has been a success today. We wish the Route Hunt Branch team every success at the Zones final.”

Full results were as follows:

MOUNTED GAMES

Prince Phillip Cup -1) Route Hunt, 2) North Down, 3) Iveagh, 4) East Antrim, 5) Mid Antrim.

Junior – 1) Iveagh, 2) East Antrim, 3) Route Hunt, 4) North Down.

Assisted – 1) Iveagh, 2) North Down, 3) East Antrim, 4) Tullylagan.

Lead Rein – 1) North Down, 2) Fermanagh, 3) Seskinore, 4) Tullylagan.

TACK AND TURNOUT

Seniors – 1) Route Hunt, 2) North Down, 3) Iveagh.

Juniors – 1) East Antrim, 2) North Down, 3) Route.

Assisted – 1) East Antrim, 2) Iveagh, 3) Tullylagan.

Lead Rein – 1) Tullylagan, 2) Fermanagh, 3) Seskinore, 4) North Down.