The Chancers step up to collect team title

A fantastic evening was held at Mossvale Equestrian Centre in Dromara on Saturday, April 1, as the annual huntchase took place with four teams and seven individuals competing in an arena packed with spectators that came from near and far.

Organisers wish to thank everyone that helped in anyway to build the course and helped on the night.

A spokesperson said: “These events are impossible to run without the help and support from our club members. This event was very kindly sponsored by Sloan Shavings Dromara and Bluegrass Horse Feeds. We would thank them for the fantastic prizes - they are much appreciated.”

Results

Teams

1st, THE CHANCERS - John Joe McCrickard - The Rock; Una Megoran - Misty; Eugene Milligan - The Rock; John Jo McCrickard - Misty.

2nd, THE EGG THIEVES: Melissa McBurney - Darragh’s Bounty; Andrew Hanna - Drummer; Jason Hanna - Trigger; Charley Hanna - Hazy.

3rd, THE HILLBILLIES: Emma Lutton - Paddy; Lewis Orr - Lynch; Elizabeth Irvine - Turbo; Zak Hanna - Drumilly Dan.

4th, THE CHATTERBOXES: Claire Smyth - Tilly; Zara Smyth - Tootsie; Melissa McKinstry - Silver; Lauren Kelly - Prince.

Individuals: 1st, Zak Hanna - Drumilly Dan; 2nd, Gordon Branniff - Russell; 3rd, Gordon Branniff - Russell; 4th, Victoria Hamilton - Indie; 5th, Suzanne Truesdale - Squire; 6th, Ellen Hamilton - Sami.