Tholm Keane takes crown at summer championships

Sunshine and showers was the best description to the weather for the jumping at the Meadows Equestrian Centre’s summer championships.

Whilst the sun shone for the majority of the day, a few drizzly showers did not deter competitors compete in the lurgan arenas.

TRI/Baileys summer Tour 1.35m Grand Prix League winners, Peter Smyth,Conor McEneaney and Patricia Stewart Greer

For many of the riders, the weekend’s jumping provided the perfect opportunity to unwind after the hectic RDS Horse Show held just days before.

Horse Sport Ireland Foal Championship Qualifier

Show Jumping Foals

The colt section was won by Judith Sossick with a colt by Verdi (KWPN) out of Loughview La La (ISH) by Limmerick (HOLST). The reserve was awarded to Ruth Loney’s colt foal by Cassini II (HOLST) out of Bellevue Bird of Paradise (ISH) by Limmerick (HOLST).

The show jumping filly section was won by Patrick Breen with a filly by Pollux De Muze Z (ZANG) out of Carneyhaugh Surprise (ISH) by Hampton Clover (ISH). The reserve show jumping filly went to CAFRE’s foal by Verdi (KPWN) out of Imp Lux (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN).

Eventing Foals

The colt section was won by Malachy and Nuala O’Hare with a colt by Clerkenwell (USA) (TB) out of Bellville Diamond (ISH) by Flagmount Diamond (IDC1). The reserve was awarded to Joanne Jarden’s colt foal by Sligo Candy Boy (ISH) out of MJI Mrs Maccricket (ISH) by Limmerick (HOLST).

The eventing filly section was won by Brian Clinghan with a filly by Tolan R (KWPN) out of Onefourseven (AES) by Maximun Clearance (TB). The reserve eventing filly went to Antoinette and Patrick Milligan’s foal by Greenan Fort (TB) out of Little Miss Vechta (ISH) by Vechta (KWPN).

ISH Studbook Showjumping Series

The grey gelding HHS Washington (ISH) by Tinaranas Inspector (WESTF) out of Cadiz (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST )bred and owned by Miguel Bravo, ridden by Michael James Pender jumped double clear in a time of 32.22 seconds to win the seven year old final of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook Showjumping Series at The Meadows. Mikey had the fastest double clear in the seven-year-old class, beating off stiff competition from the eight combinations who made it through to the final. In the 5 year old final Mikey also jumped the quickest double clear to win riding Forty Roses (ISH) a 2012 mare by Heritage Fortunus (HANN) out of HHS Diamond Exchange (ISH) by Ramiro B (BWP) bred by Declan Kehoe owned by Marion Hughes. While in the six year olds, there was only one clear round by Hannah Patterson to win on board her own Volt Star (ISH) a mare by Lancelot (KWPN) out of Volitol (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN) bred by Deirdre Bourns. There was €13,500 on offer in the Meadows from the Irish Sport Horse Studbook for these young horse classes.

The 201seven five-year-old Irish Sport Horse Studbook Series champion was Miss Jolly (ISH) a mare by Captain Clover (ISH) out of Princess Rooskey (ISH) by Ginger Holly (ID) bred by Tony Foody, owned by Gabriel Slattery and ridden by Jessica Burke. Winning the league outright this talented duo jumped five double clears throughout the series.

Jessica was also successful winning the six-year-old Irish Sport Horse Studbook series riding Castlelawn Captain Junior (ISH)(TIH) 2011 Stallion by Captain Clover (ISH) out of Diroe (ISH) by Diamond Lad (ID) bred by Elizabeth Gallagher owned by Gabriel Slattery and ridden by Jessica Burke.

Ger O’Neill and Martin Egan’s seven year old gelding Castlefield Vegas (ISH) by Cassino (SWWB) out of Clarkes Quiet Optimistic (ISH) by Lux Z (HANN) bred by John Clarke, Co Cavan. Ger O’Neill and Castlefield Vegas (ISH) having established an unassailable lead remained on top to clench the champion title with three wins throughout the series.

National Grand Prix

Scoring her first National Grand Prix win, young rider Hannah Patterson was triumphant with Daberlina M in the seventeenth leg of the Showjumping Ireland National Grand Prix League staged at the Meadows Summer Championships.

Coming at the beginning of an 11-horse decider, Patterson set an unassailable target of a clear round in a time of 38.00 seconds to clinch the win in Saturday’s €4,000 feature class at the Meadows EC Summer Championships.

Patterson has been paired with the nine year old Zento-sired Daberlina M for the past two years. A solid partnership has seen the duo feature in last season’s Autumn Grand Prix league while this season the combination were part of the team to represent Ireland at the Future Champions Young Rider Nations Cup at Hagen in June.

This may have been Patterson’s first win in the National Grand Prix league but the Co Londonderry native is no stranger to the winner’s enclosure in the senior divisions having taken a big win last season in the Eglinton Irish Masters with her other horse Douglas W as well as winning Sunday’s six-year-old Horse Sport Ireland Irish Studbook Series Final with Volt Star.

Her closest rival, Tholm Keane made it within striking distance of the time with BMH Big Time but proved just off the pace when recording 38.58 to secure the runner-up position. Keane and the eight year old Luidam sired stallion have shown good form throughout the season in the league.

No other riders could make it home inside the 39 second mark without fault but coming closest was Nicholas Butler and Vimminka. Making a good effort Butler stopped the clock at 39.12 to guarantee the yellow rosette.

New Heights Championship Series

Tholm Keane claimed the victory in the penultimate round of the TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series with BMH Big Time at the Meadows EC. Having finished as the runner-up in the previous day’s National Grand Prix, Keane ensured he came out on top on this occasion when supplying the only double clear in the €10,000 class.

Only three combinations from the starting six made it through to the seven strong jump-off on a zero score. Keane taking full advantage of the seeded draw logged a fault free round in a time of 44.99 which would prove to be unbeatable.

Sired by Luidam, the eight year old stallion has shown promise throughout his career. Representing Ireland at the 2016 World Breeding Championships in Lanaken, BMH Big Time gained valuable experience up to 1.50m level at the same venue earlier this season and came home to make easy work of stepping up to national Grand Prix level.

Nicholas Butler showcased the shortest route around the jump-off course with Vimminka when the clock showed 41.25 but finished with a single error. This would however prove good enough for second place on the day finishing off a good weekend after taking third place in Saturday’s National Grand Prix.

Dermot Lennon filled the next two places in the line-up. Coming forward to the timed decider on a zero score with the Andiamo-sired Vampire, Lennon added one fence to his tally to finish on four faults in a time of 43.05.

One of the fastest four faulters in the first round with Calgot Hero, Lennon and the 11 year old son of Liscalgot were the only other combination to negotiate the second round faultlessly, keeping their score to four faults in 47.70.

Stacey Babes had come forward to the timed decider carrying only a single time penalty with Camillo VDL however despite taking the cautious route and recording 49.00 the pair incurred four faults.

Rebecca McGoldrick rounded out the top six with Horatio Van Erpekom faulting on one occasion each round, logging 42.16 on the clock.

TRI Equestrian NI and Baileys Horse Feeds Summer Tour Final

It was certainly a family occassion with the Victoria Bridge Smyth families at the weekend as the Meadows Equestrian Centre staged its Summer Championships.

Young Riders

Following his international duty representing Ireland at the FEI Europeans Young Rider Championships, Jonathan Smyth was a formidable force, recording several placings on the day to claim podium placings in both 1.15 and 1.25m Young Rider classes.

Of the seven starters, 14 combinations made it through to the jump off designed by Aaron McCusker and Gueorgui Gueorguiev. Having recorded the fastest time in the first round Kathleen Gallagher’s ‘Cruising Lux’, Smyth was favourite to take the win, throwing caution to the wind, Smyth gave it his all, and with some nifty footwork stopped the clock in 37.56 to secure the win and ultimately win the series also.

Results

17 August 2017

90cms - Divided between James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell), Kelly Galbraith’s K G C Maverick (Rachelle Harding), rachel conn’s Kilmore Diamond Lass (rachel conn), Alison Irwin’s Peanutbutter Pop (Stacey Watling), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Niccola Hall).

1m - Divided between Noel McKee’s Keeford High Rise (Noel McKee), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Eric Smith’s Tynan Ferro (Eric Smith), James McKean’s Cafre Olympic Dream (Lynne Russell), Wrenwood Stables and Joe Dunne’s Kilmullen Argentino (Matt Garrigan), Lisa Allen’s Fanadwest Brave Heart (Lisa Allen), Lawrence McLaughlin’s Drumhowan Skip To Arko (Peter Smyth), Kelly Galbraith’s K G C Maverick (Rachelle Hardin).

4 year old - 1, Brian Barkley’s Boleybawn Dakota (Edward Little); 2, Kathryn O’Hagan’s CHS Fortitude (Kathryn O’Hagan); 3, Judy Murphy’s Javas India (Carl Webb); 4, Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Last Lady (Carol M Armstrong).

1.10m - 1, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Dominic Blue (Kathryn Morton); 2, Eric Pele’s Carrigogunnel Galaxy (Peter Smyth); 3, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 4, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell); 5, Leanne Marshall’s GHS Little Moments (Leanne Marshall); 6, Yvonne Whiteside’s LGS Twenty Two (Yvonne Whiteside).

1.20m - 1, Collette Doris’s Beechmore Lady Lux (Eric Smith); 2, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 3, J V Primrose’s Killyglass Diamond (Nathan Primrose); 4, Lynne Russell’s Akasha (Lynne Russell); 5, Barry Mccormack’s Armani Velvet (Barry Mccormack); 6, Ronald Ross’s Gilbo VD Gulden Z (Ronald Ross).

1.30m - 1, Eric Smith’s Glountane Pearl (Stephen Smith); 2, Elaine Whiteside’s Ecclesville (Yvonne Whiteside); 3, Barry Mccormack’s Armani Velvet (Barry McCormack); 4, Joy Robinson’s Chardonnay (Shannon Robinson); 5, William Todd’s Roscrib de Ross (Peter Smyth); 6, Jenny Doran’s HorsePlay Diamond Matrix (Matt Garrigan).

18 August 2017

90cms - Divided between Peter Mulrine’s Admiran Xena (David Mulrine), Robin Michael Bambridge’s May Ball (Anne Mary Duignan).

1m - Divided between Ryan Hunter’s Fivonia G (Patrick John McWilliams), Ruth Will’s Lord of the Two Lands (Ruth Will), Harriet Bell’s Ballybreagh Ryans Girl (Harriet Bell), Tanya Smith’s Lakeyta (Tanya Smith), William Bell’s In Luck (William Bell), Peter Mulrine’s Admiran Xena (David Mulrine), Brian Kieran’s HTS Carnanbreagha (John Floody).

4 year old - 1, Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Countess (John Floody); 2, Donald Loughran’s Comdero II Van Beek Z (Emily Turkington); 3, Sonya Mcaleer’s CSF CANDY (Sonya Mcaleer); 4, Brian Kieran’s HTS Carnanbreagha (John Floody); 5, Judy Murphy’s Javas Co Co (Lucy Stewart); 6, Thomas Mclean’s Rock Hill Girl (Katy Connor).

1.10m - 1, Joanne Gibson’s Seaview Lass (Joanne Gibson); 2, Noel Mckee’s Keeford Sundance (Noel McKee); 3, Marie Quigley’s Gringos Passion (John Floody); 4, David Cyril McCauley’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel Mc Cauley); 5, Lucy Hanna’s Greannanstown Cougar (Lucy Hanna); six, David Gibson’s SGS Welcome Louie (Stephen Gibson).

1.20m - 1, Emma Jackson’s silken Allure (Emma Jackson); 2, Emma Jackson’s Amy B (Emma Jackson); 3, Suzanne Posnett’s Karmijn (Suzanne Posnett); 4, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 5, James Patrick Flood’s Wivollet Vanbeek (Jessica Finnegan); six, Andrea Thompson’s Zadok (Andrea Thompson).

1.30m - 1, Clare Craig’s Craigmanus Hold Up Diamond (John Floody); 2, Kevin Thompson and Geralyn Thompson’s Donevan Erkindale (John Floody); 3, Godfrey Hughes’s Hard Times (Ellen Hughes); 4, Emily Turkington’s Lissangle Luxzavella (Emily Turkington); 5, J V Primrose’s Killyglass Diamond (Nathan Primrose); 6, J V Primrose’s Uniek I Z (Nathan Primrose).

19 August 201seven

ISH Studbook Series 5 year old qualifier - 1, Aiden Mcgrory’s Pacino Amiro (Kenneth Graham); 2, Gabriel Slattery Jnr’s Miss Jolly (Jessica Burke); 3, Pearl Roche - Fanning’s Pearls Princess Gervantus (Vincent Byrne); 4, Ronan Tynan’s Krafty Kitty (Tholm Keane); 5, Leona Walsh’s Lux Like Cruise (Jessica Burke); six, Patricia Kavanagh and Catherine Thornton’s Drumiller Sensation (Catherine Thornton).

ISH Studbook Series six year old qualifier - 1, Gareth Godfrey’s Newmarket trooper (Kenneth Graham); 2, Tom Moloney Jnr’s Zilko (Linda Moloney); 3, Gabriel Slattery Jnr’s Castlelawn Captain Junior (Jessica Burke); 4, Susanne Macken’s Tara M (Francis Connors); 5, Marion Hughes’s HHS Fortune (Michael James Pender); 6, Harry and Barbara Fitzpatrick’s HHS Fondue (Anne Marie Fitzpatrick).

SJI National 1.40m Grand Prix - 1, Hannah Patterson’s Daberlina M (Hannah Patterson); 2, James Buckley and Caroline Teltsch’s BMH Big Time (Tholm Keane); 3, Ladycastle Syndicate’s Vimminka (Nicholas Butler); 4, Martin Walsh’s Lowhill Showdown (Louis Delplace); 5, Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s colour blue (Ronan Mclaughlin); 6, Kenneth Graham’s Lyrical (Kenneth Graham).

ISH Studbook Series seven year old qualifier

- 1, Marion Hughes’s HHS California (Michael James Pender); 2, Marion Hughes’s HHS Washington (Michael James Pender); 3, Mervyn Jr Clarke’s Thomascourt Senna (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 4, Harold McGahern’s Beir Bua (Kenneth Graham); 5, Linda Courtney’s lcc Katenko (Kelly Taggart); 6, Mcloughlin Bros’s Jack Diamond (IHR) (Edward Little).

90cms - Divided between Emma Mc Manus’s Bluestone Bee (Emma McManus), John Higgins’s Exel-EM-Z (John Higgins), Claire Greenan’s Little BC (Claire Greenan), Sharon Junk’s Miss Foyle View Promise (Sharon Junk), Maeve Lunny’s Okee Dokee (Maeve Lunny), Roisin Murray’s Seaforde Echo (Rebecca Buckley).

1m - Divided between Erinn Murphy’s Fabulux (Erinn Murphy), Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly), Karen Pearson’s Hanley News (Karen Pearson), Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin), Colleen Glasgow’s Lakeview Cancun Diamond (Colleen Glasgow), Helen Salter’s Comarello (Rachael Salter), Clare Sloan’s Rose Of Lennon (Niamh Mallon), Emma McManus’s Bluestone Bee (Emma Mc Manus), Laura Reid’s LMK Nataya (Laura Reid), Paul Caves’s kinmar piloth (Beverley Caves), J W Rosbotham’s Novellent (Olivia Roulston), Roisin Murray’s Seaforde Echo (Rebecca Buckley), Sorcha Hennessy’s MTH Shannondale Stefan (Derek Mcconnell), Norman Allen’s Fantastic (KWPN) (Conan Wright), Norman Allen’s Proper Charlie (IHR) (Conan Wright).

4 year old championship - 1, Brian McAuley’s Larkhill Countess (John Floody); 2, Sarah Curran’s Cantella (Sarah Curran); 3, Brian Barkley’s Boleybawn Dakota (Edward Little); 4, Paul Caves’s Kinmar Piloth (Beverley Caves); 5, Brian Kieran’s HTS Carnanbreagha (John Floody); 6, Gregory Clarke’s Check Me Z (Ausra Valuckyte); seven, Kathryn O’Hagan’s CHS Fortitude (Kathryn O’Hagan); 8, Derek Reid’s I’m Boss W H (Fergus Reid); 9, Thomas Mclean’s Rock Hill Girl (Katy Connor); 10, Ennisnag Stud’s Davai De La Deviniere (Maria Vozone); 11, Judy Murphy’s Javas Co Co (Lucy Stewart); 12, Gregory Clarke’s It’s A Men Gr (Ausra Valuckyte); 13, Kelda Morgan’s Altaskin mable (Kelda Morgan); 14, Paris Cubbon’s Indira (Paris Cubbon); 15, Sarah Curran’s Mano a mano (Sarah Curran); 16, Judy Murphy’s Javas India (Carl Webb).

Amateurs (UR Points Cup) - 1, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 2, Colleen Glasgow’s Lakeview Cancun Diamond (Colleen Glasgow); 3, Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson); 4, Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin); 5, Sarah McLean’s Diamond Obelix (Sarah McLean); 6, James Kernan’s Vinday (Margaret Fullerton).

1.10m Top Oils Ladies National Qualifier - 1, Suzanne Posnett’s Karmijn (Suzanne Posnett); 2, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson); 3, Jill McElrath’s Annaroo Flight (Jill McElrath); 4, Jessica Finnegan’s Tommie Girl (Jessica Finnegan); 5, Keonan Stables ltd’s Cliff (Pfp) (Lisa Rosbotham); 6, David Cyril McCauley’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel McCauley).

1.10m - 1, Kieran King’s Captains Orders (Kaitlyn King); 2, Jessica Finnegan’s Tommie Girl (Jessica Finnegan); 3, Noreen Jordan’s Sweet Chilli (Catriona Jordan); 4, Kieran McGuigan’s Just Because DandM (Ryan McGuigan); 5, Kathryn O’Hagan’s Unique Boutique (Kathryn O’Hagan); 6, Linda Courtney’s Lcc Jasmin (Annie Courtney-Cadam).

1.20m - 1, Gary Jackson’s Dstud Image W (Barry Mccormack); 2, Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Fionn Clarke); 3, Lisa Rosbotham’s Garronturton Beach (Olivia Roulston); 4, Jenny Doran’s HorsePlay Diamond Matrix (Matt Garrigan); 5, Michaela Murphy’s McKinley (Michaela Murphy); 6, Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Richard Kerins).

1.30m - 1, Cormac Davin’s F Adermie R 55 (Cormac Rafferty); 2, John Higgins’s Costa Rico (John Higgins); 3, Gary Jackson’s Dstud Image W (Barry Mccormack); 4, GBBS Int Ltd and Shane Breen’s Billy Pringle (Greg Broderick); 5, Dermott Lennon’s Vivalgot (Dermott Lennon); six, Ronald Ross’s Gilbo VD GuldenZ (Ronald Ross).

20 August 2017

ISH Studbook 5 year old Final - 1, Louis Delplace’s Forty Roses (Michael James Pender); 2, Leona Walsh’s Lux Like Cruise (Jessica Burke); 3, Carol Gee’s MHS Fernhill (Sophie Richards); 4, Gabriel Slattery Jnr’s Miss Jolly (Jessica Burke); 5, Patricia Kavanagh and Catherine Thornton’s Drumiller Sensation (Catherine Thornton); 6, Marguerite Ryan’s BBS McGregor (Jack Ryan).

ISH Studbook six year old final - 1, Hannah Patterson’s Volt Star (Hannah Patterson); 2, Maria Vozone’s HHS High Five (Maria Vozone); 3, Marion Hughes’s HHS Fortune (Michael James Pender); 4, Mervyn Jr Clarke’s Thomascourt BGS (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 5, Gabriel Slattery Jnr’s Castlelawn Captain Junior (Jessica Burke).

ISH Studbook seven year old final - 1, Marion Hughes’s HHS Washington (Michael James Pender); 2, Liam Nicholas’s Express Trend (Jessica Burke); 3, Frank Kelly’s Achonry Carie (Richard Kerins); 4, Mary Ann Papp and Wrenwood Stables’s BP Castlefield (Francis Connors); 5, Paul Carberry’s Brandonview First Edition (Paul Carberry); 6, Robin Bingham’s Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick (Peter Smyth).

TRM/Horseware New Heights Champions Series - 1, James Buckley and Caroline Teltsch’s BMH Big Time (Tholm Keane); 2, Ladycastle Syndicate’s Vimminka (Nicholas Butler); 3, Sandra Lennon’s Vampire ( K W P N) (Dermott Lennon); 4, Sandra Lennon’s Calgot Hero (Dermott Lennon); 5, K Gallagher and D.Walsh and M Meller’s Camillo VDL (Stacey Babes); 6, Rebecca McGoldrick’s Horatio Van Erpekom (Rebecca McGoldrick).

1.35m TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Grand Prix Final - 1, Kathleen Gallagher’s Cruising Lux (Peter Smyth); 2, Zoe Harvey’s Mullabrack Royal Pride (Conor McEneaney); 3, Jim and Tony Magennis’s Shalamar Cassino (John Floody); 4, Caroline Teltsch’s Andiamix Hero Z (Tholm Keane); 5, Paul Carberry’s Brandonview First Edition (Paul Carberry); 6, Gary Stewart’s Jones VD Bisschop (Patricia Stewart Greer).

1.15m YR TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - 1, Willie Craig’s Fyfin Sommes Sister (Jonathan Smyth); 2, Desmond and Shane McFadden’s Mr Easy Street (MacKenzie Healy); 3, Linda Courtney’s Lcc Jasmin (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 4, Mark McElligott’s Knockatee Lad (Fergus Curran); 5, Jessica Finnegan’s Tommie Girl (Jessica Finnegan); 6, Kieran King’s Captains Orders (Kaitlyn King).

1.20m TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - 1, Edgar Hogg’s European Cruise (James Hogg); 2, John Morgan’s Moyleview Dancer (Barry McCormack); 3, Emma Jackson’s Amy B (Emma Jackson); 4, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 5, Emma Jackson’s silken allure (Emma Jackson); 6, John Reid’s Captain Cashell (Barry Mccormack).

1.25m YR TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - 1, Joy Robinson’s Auburn Luna (Shannon Robinson); 2, Roy Craig’s Beltrim Brother Ava (Jonathan Smyth); 3, Joy Robinson’s Chardonnay (Shannon Robinson); 4, Rachelle Harding’s Adonis W (Charlotte Harding); 5, Stephen Gibson’s Cavanagarvan Flight (Stephen Gibson); 6, Ronan Mclaughlin ‘s Renkum Corsair (Samuel Wilson).

90cms TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - Divided between Grace McGarry’s Amor (KWPN) (Grace McGarry), Amanda Hylands’s Quantam Code (Gary Hylands), Colleen Glasgow’s Turlough Cavalier Clover (Liz Brown), Maeve Lunny’s Okee Dokee (Maeve Lunny), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Nooor Alrahmaaan (Nayyara Mirdad), Sinead Heron’s Kilcommodan Lady (Rhiannon Loughran), Eleanora Cunningham’s Holly Balloo (Emily Hill), Jennifer Leeper’s Ardragh Cordubh (Samuel Wilson), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Niccola Hall), Marie Caldwell’s Beach Sunrise (emma mccreadie), Barry McCormack’s Carry Me Home (Barry McCormack).

1m TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - Divided between Grace McGarry’s Tutankhamun (Grace McGarry), Lynne Russell’s Salsa (Lynne Russell), Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson), Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads LPM (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Eleanora Cunningham’s Holly Balloo (Emily Hill), Ciara Coyle’s ISH Flipper (John Higgins), Jennifer Leeper’s Ardragh Dancing Queen (Jennifer Leeper), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Nooor Alrahmaaan (Nayyara Mirdad), Victoria Loane’s Bobby (THPA) (Victoria Loane), Michaela McFarland’s Loughanroe Lady (Michaela McFarland), Claire Greenan’s Omard Sunny LB (Claire Greenan), Andrew Mckinney’s Miss Raphoe (Andrew McKinney), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Niccola Hall), Jennifer Leeper’s Ardragh Cordubh (Samuel Wilson), Barry Mccormack’s Carry Me Home (Barry McCormack), Jade Walsh’s Davino B (Amber Walsh), Laura Reid’s LMK Nataya (Laura Reid), Sorcha Hennessy’s MTH Sossusvlei Sunrise (Derek Mcconnell), Samantha Heaney’s LCC Caseys Cruise (Samantha Heaney), April Mccrea’s Black Pearl (ihb) (April McCrea), Sorcha Hennessy’s MTH Shannondale Stefan (Derek McConnell).

1.10m TRI and Baileys Summer Tour Final - 1, Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Fionn Clarke); 2, Sarah Burns ‘s Georgies Star (Sarah Burns ); 3, Kieran McGuigan’s Just Because D and M (Ryan McGuigan); 4, James Mckean’s Rockmount Misty Star (Lynne Russell); 5, Jessica Finnegan’s Tommie Girl (Jessica Finnegan); 6, Kieran King’s Captains Orders (Kaitlyn King).