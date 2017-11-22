Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championship continues

On Wednesday, November 15, Mossvale Equestrian Centre saw the second qualifying round of the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society’s Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championship.

The judge was Lucy Buchanon and the society would like to thank Lucy and is most appreciative of her generousity and the time she gave up in supporting this event.

An interesting list of stallions and breeding lines were on show.

The HBHBS is a non-profit making society whose objective is to improve the knowledge of all aspects of horse breeding and to promote the success of Sport Horses in Northern Ireland with a band of volunteers without whom this occasion would not be possible.

Also thanks to John Gibson of Sporting Image NI for his photographic coverage of the event and also to Dromhowen Stud for the donation of the rugs to the winners.

The final qualifying round is scheduled to take place at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre on Wednesday, November 29, with the final at Portmore on Wednesday, December 13.

Results:

1, Brian Clinghan/Rock the Boat by Clover Echo out of One Four Seven by Maximum Clearance

2, Gillian Creighton/Quality Irish Princess by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 out of Tickety Boo by Clover Hill

3, Carol Armstrong/Cornascriebe Blue by Plot Blue out of Cornascriebe Cavella by Cavalier Royale

4, Eric Pele/Lisbane Cruise by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 out of Mullentine Red Diesel by Cruising

5, Paddy Hughes/Carlingford Arghur by Emperor Augustus out of Grove Tutor by Ballymerrigan Young Tutor

6, Yvonne Whiteside/LGS Kite by Beachball out of Miss Fran by Cavalier Royale

7, Newbery Wilson/O Killaloe by Castino out of Ice Gold by Clover Echo

8, Yvonne Whiteside/LGS Lad by The Echo Factor out of Lowhill Slow Down by Carrick Diamond Lad

Further details from Carole at 07997 390 606, carole_greyabbey@yahoo.co.uk or from Facebook.