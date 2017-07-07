Toni and Quail land 1m prize at Lisbane Farm

Tuesday night Jump Cross continued on June 20 at Lisbane Farm over a completely new course in glorious sunshine.

Organisers were delighted to see some new faces in the prizes in all the classes.

Winner of the 90cm Stuart McEwan riding Penny

With the competition taking place now over the full cross country on grass, competitors and spectators can take their position on top of the hill and see the whole course from one place.

Much work has gone into the maintenance of the take off and landing at the fences, to ensure the going is good whatever the weather. Competition continues every Tuesday night throughout summer, with the sponsorship of Kingsfield Haylage.

Details of a full Summer Training Programme have now been released. Eric Pele will be providing coaching in showjumping on Thursday evenings and cross country training on Wednesday and Friday evenings, as well as Sunday mornings.

Full details on Eric Pele Equestrian Facebook. Facilities are also available for schooling or hire by prior arrangement with Eric on 07971 146 505.

Winner of the 75cm Zara Sharvin riding Polly

Results:

75cm: 1st, Zara Sharvin (Polly); 2nd, Susan Cummiskey (Bob); 3rd, Charlie Black (Oscar Rua); 4th, Sam Hamilton (Peppermint); 5th, Thomas Murphy (Legend).

90cm: 1st, Stuart McEwan (Penny); 2nd, Sophie Price (Molly); 3rd, Una Megan (Misty); 4th, Peter Murdock (Dun & Dusted).

1m: 1st, Toni Quail (Summer).