Toni and Summer claim the 1m honours

Competition at Lisbane Farm is now in full swing over the full cross country course on grass and sand tracks, with the warm up in the extensive Derby Arena.

Organisers have been delighted to see some of the regular young riders stepping up a level and now confidently competing in the bigger classes.

With the Northern Region events resuming next week, event riders have been using the opportunity to school their young horses on grass, making the most of the variety of skinnies, ditches and water on offer.

A spokesperson said: “A huge thank you must go to Kingsfield Haylage for their continued sponsorship throughout the summer series. Also many thanks to our fantastic team of helpers and our dedicated photographer Anne Morrison.”

Show jumping and cross country training with Eric started last week and will continue throughout July and August with lessons available in both disciplines for all levels of horse and rider.

Places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment. Facilities are also available for schooling or for hire by groups or individuals. Contact Eric for details on 07971 146 505.

Results - 27 June 2017

75cm: 1st, Megan Dumigan (Tom); 2nd, Harriet Pele (Lola); 3rd, Rachel Moore (Macbeth); 4th, Shania Hands (Lola); 5th, Gary Sloan (Charlie).

90cm: 1st, Chloe Rooney (Marley); 2nd, Peter Murdock (Dun & Dusted); 3rd, Fiona McMillan (Bear); 4th, Alex Turley (Clarcie); 5th, Lucy Savage (Poppy).

1m: 1st, Toni Quail (Summer); 2nd, Michael Graham (Darcy); 3rd, Alex Greer (Sparky).

Results - 4 July 2017

75cm: 1st, Katie Murdock (Jolene); 2nd, Shania Hands (Lola); 3rd, Hannah Bayfield (Suzie).

90cm: 1st, Sophie Price (Molly); 2nd, Leo McGarry (Savannah); 3rd, Leo Pele (Ben); 4th, Leo Pele (Rock); 5th, Peter Murdock (Dun & Dusted).

1m: Toni Quail (Summer).