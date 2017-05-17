Top day of point to point racing at Newry

The annual Newry Hunt Point to Point races were held in glorious sunshine at the Thompson farm at Taylorstown near Poyntzpass on Saturday, May 6. A huge crowd enjoyed the top class racing.

Local bookies Frank Hughes Bookmakers sponsored the six year old Maiden Gelding race which was won by ‘Isle Road’ ridden by former Champion amateur Derek O’Connor. A representative was in attendance to present the Lynda Hughes Memorial Cup to winning connections who had travelled from Donegal.

The connections of Isle Road, winner of the six year old Maiden Gelding race

‘Mollyking’ was the winner of the One winner race, which was a popular winner. The mare was ridden by Mark O’Hare (Banbridge), trained by Gerry Cosgrave (Ballela) and owned by Fred and Maureen Mackie (Dromore). The race was sponsored by Poyntzpass based Philip McCabe Quantity Surveyors.