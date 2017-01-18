TRI Equestrian schools’ champions crowned

The eagerly awaited final of the Meadows Equestrian Centre’s TRI Inter-Schools Show Jumping League took place on Saturday on a rather cool but pleasant spring day.

The pressure of the final certainly took its toll with some of the most consistent combinations failing to secure the all important double clears which created great anticipation as to how the final league placings would pan out.

With continuing large entries, both arenas got underway promptly at 8.30am and action continued unabated until darkness was just descending.

Again, this year, the success of the MEC League has led to an invitation for the winning teams and individuals to travel to the All Ireland Inter-Schools Show Jumping Final later this season.

Down High School had a very successful day in Arena 1 with their Gold team winning the Novice competition on the day as well as taking the Tack & Turn Out award. They were one of only two teams to finish on a zero score and that gave the quartet sufficient points to take fourth place overall in the League. League winners were Assumption Grammar, who started the day at the top of the leaderboard with a comfortable margin, followed by Hunterhouse Blue and Royal School, Armagh.

Individually, in the Novice section, the day started off with Megan Nelson and Astrex at the top of the leaderboard with a ten point margin and her sixth place on the day was sufficient to give her the overall league win. Another consistent performer in the class, Daniel Moore and Lancelot Du Bois was runner up on the day as well as in the League.

A trio of riders from Wallace High School provided the only zero score in the Open Team event where the League leader board showed a two point differential in the top two spots. The leaders, Down High Flyers, had to settle for third place on the day but that was sufficient to ensure that they were crowned Champions, just one point ahead of the Rascals Reborn.

The Open Individual class saw nerves clearly getting to some of the competitors. In fact, none of the top six on the leaderboard finished in the top six on the day. Victory was reserved for a delighted Victoria Boville and Corha Delight who put on a fantastic display of jumping and her maximum points were sufficient to allow her to finish sixth overall in the League. The Open Champion was Regent pupil, Holly Boal and Bonmahon Flash with Melissa McKee and Sweep from Kilkeel High School taking the runner up spot.

The Premier Individual competition has turned into a showjumping showcase. Taking top spot this month was Ruari Clarke on Mulvin Rollover with Kathryn Morton and Charlie settling into second spot to claim her passport to the All Irelands by winning the Championship with sister, Abby, taking second overall.

Meanwhile, action in the Primary section got underway in Arena 2 with a very excited group of 11 year olds and under. They have provided plenty of excitement and entertainment over the past five months and this month was no exception.

The first class is the 50cms Individual competition where you could easily believe it was the Agha Khan that was being competed for. It is amazing to see the professionalism of this very young group of pupils. These young riders have thoroughly impressed the judges month after month with their ability and enjoyment of the sport.

Charlotte Betts and Charlie’s Dream won on the day and gained sufficient points for an overall third placing. However, the Champion was Daniel Dallas with Megan Carville and Collaney Breeze taking the second placing.

The Fabulous 4 secured their fourth win of the season in the Primary Team event to guarantee their Championship win ahead of second placed, The Mighty Midgets with third spot on the podium going to the Fab 4.

In the 70cms individual section, where blinking could easily have meant you missing a round, it was Larne & Inver Primary School pupil, Tyler Houston and Percy who flew around the arena to win the class ahead of Shannon Boville and Buster from Fairhill PS who, again, have been very consistent performers and had built up a formidable lead to guarantee them League victory. Second place went to Tyler and Percy and Shannon picked up a third place on Toffee.

The Meadows Equestrian Centre would like to thank the sponsors, TRI Equestrian and Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds whose generosity and support of the league is very much appreciated. Thanks, too, to all the judges, starters and arena parties in both locations as well as all the schools, together with their chefs d’equipe, who supported this very popular league.

Particular thanks go to the very dedicated and skillful Tack and Turn Out Judges, Shellagh Gault and Catherine Abbott, whose meticulousness was very evident in the respective winners.

We wish all teams and individuals the very best of good luck as they proceed to represent the Northern Region in the All Ireland Schools’ Competition. We very much look forward to hearing of their further successes.

The next schools’ competition at The Meadows Equestrian Centre takes place on Monday 17th March with a ‘Saint Patrick’s Schools’ Special’, which will also be a Balmoral qualifier. Full details are available on the MEC website.

Full results

Primary Individual – 50cms: 1, Charlotte Betts, Charlie’s Dream, Tandragee PS; 2, Daniel Dallas, Rolo, Ballytrea PS; 3, Megan Carville, Coolaney Breeze, Victoria College Prep; 4, Katelyn Irvine, Little Miss May, Oakfield PS; 5, Grace Morton, Molly, Cairncastle PS; 6, Molly Davidson, Monochrome Boy, Ballydown PS

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Lucy Crawford, Roxy, Wallace Prep

League Results: 1, Daniel Dallas, Rolo, Balltrea PS; 2, Megan Carville, Coolaney Breeze, Victoria College Prep; 3, Charlotte Betts, Charlie’s Dream, Tandragee PS; 4, Grace Morton, Molly, Cairncastle PS; 5, Charlotte McCracken, Blaneys Boy; 6, Katelyn Irvine, Little Miss May, Oakfield PS

Primary Teams

1, Fabulous 4 (Toby Davison, Jake, Sam Jackson, Ike, Thomas Patton, Sugar, Tyler Houston, Percy); 2, Academy Aces (Dylan Torrens, Jumper, Tara Emmett, Springhill Quickstep, James Murphy, Peter Pan, Dylan Torrens, Parc Pepsi); 3, The Bridle Bandits (Rosey Herron, Applejack Buttercrunch, Caoladh Crozier, Nat King Cole, Anna McErlean, Lily, Anna White, Rosemount Roulette); 4, Fab 4 (Daisy Gillespie, Woodvale Classic Lady, Emma Irwin, Sergeant, Katie Haire, Thunder Ba Ba, Lorne Walsh, Nelson Jack); 5, The Cool Crew (Rocco Cairns, Skye, Grace Morton, Molly, Gracie Bright, Rossdama Beauty, Katelyn Irvine, Little Miss May); 6, The Mighty Midgets (Shannon Boville, Toffee, Emma Burns, Merlin, Catherine McClelland, Stuart Little, Shannon Boville, Buster)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Fabulous 4 (Toby Davison, Jake, Sam Jackson, Ike, Thomas Patton, Sugar, Tyler Houston, Percy)

League Results: 1, Fabulous 4 (Toby Davison, Jake, Sam Jackson, Ike, Thomas Patton, Sugar, Tyler Houston, Percy); 2, Mighty Midgets (Shannon Boville, Toffee, Emma Burns, Merlin, Catherine McClelland, Stuart Little, Shannon Boville, Buster); 3, Fab 4 (Daisy Gillespie, Woodvale Classic Lady, Emma Irwin, Sergeant, Katie Haire, Thunder Ba Ba, Lorne Walsh, Nelson Jack); 4, The Cool Crew (Rocco Cairns, Skye, Grace Morton, Molly, Gracie Bright, Rossdama Beauty, Katelyn Irvine, Little Miss May); 5, The Bridle Bandits (Rosey Herron, Applejack Buttercrunch, Caoladh Crozier, Nat King Cole, Anna McErlean, Lily, Anna White, Rosemount Roulette); 6, Academy Aces (Dylan Torrens, Jumper, Tara Emmett, Springhill Quickstep, James Murphy, Peter Pan, Dylan Torrens, Parc Pepsi).

Primary Individual – 70cms: 1, Tyler Houston, Percy, Larne & Inver PS; 2, Shannon Boville, Buster, Fairhill PS; 3, Thomas Patton, Sugar, Whitehead PS; 4, Dylan Torrens, Jumper, Academy PS, Saintfield; 5, Katie Haire, Thunder Ba Ba, RSA Prep; 6, Shannon Boville, Toffee, Fairhill PS

League Results: 1, Shannon Boville, Buster, Fairhill PS; 2, Tyler Houston, Percy, Larne & Inver PS; 3, Shannon Boville, Toffee, Fairhill PS; 4, Katie Haire, Thunder Ba Ba, RSA Prep; 5, Sam Jackson, Ike, Ballyclare PS; 6, Thomas Patton, Sugar, Whitehead PS

Novice Individual: 1, Charley Hanna, Hazy, Kilkeel High School; 2, Daniel Moore, Lancelot Du Bois, Lurgan Junior High; 3, Simone Leathem, Willow, Dromore High School; 4, Rory Osborne, Bella Bambino, St Patricks Grammar School, Armagh; 5, Charley Hanna, Trigger, Kilkeel High School; 6, Megan Nelson, Astrex, The High School, Ballynahinch

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Jessica McConnell, Belle, Ballyclare Secondary

League Results: 1, Megan Nelson, Astrex, The High School, Ballynahinch; 2, Daniel Moore, Lancelot Du Bois, Lurgan Junior High; 3, Emma Jayne Orr, Jazzy, Royal School, Dungannon; 4, Rory Osborne, Bella Bambino, St Patricks Grammar School, Armagh; 5, Victoria Lee, Duffy, Royal School, Armagh; 6, Finn Osborne, Double Dazzle, St Patricks Grammar School, Armagh

Novice Teams: 1, Down High Gold (Lara Kelly, Mystery Boy, Zara Sharvin, Polly, Abby Cummiskey, Holiday Graceful Lady, Abby Brown, Buckaroo); 2, Hunterhouse College Blue (Sophie Lister Tinsley, Shannon, Ella Heron, Reilly, Lucy Toombs, Kasino, Gillian Grogan, Heaven Sent); 3, Ballymena Academy Navy (Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler, Alex Henry McCool, Pippa, Myah McClean, Mini Mance Justice, Alex Byrne, Chinook Calibra); 4, Down High Green (Alice Emmett, Cindy, Katie Robinson, Irish Melody, Anna Hogg, Kayleigh, Rachel Kerr, Rudi); 5, Assumption Grammar (Ella Kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini, Emily Stewart, Calyco Jack, Lucy Savage, Knock Ash Willis, Zara Burns, Flapjack Flyer); 6, Royal School Armagh (Victoria Lee, Duffy, Sarah Clarke, Jonto Star, Chloe McBride, Tynan Expresso, Sarah Clarke, Duffy)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Down High Gold (Lara Kelly, Mystery Boy, Zara Sharvin, Polly, Abby Cummiskey, Holiday Graceful Lady, Abby Brown, Buckaroo)

League Results: 1, Assumption Grammar (Ella Kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini, Emily Stewart, Calyco Jack, Lucy Savage, Knock Ash Willis, Zara Burns, Flapjack Flyer); 2, Hunterhouse College Blue (Sophie Lister Tinsley, Shannon, Ella Heron, Reilly, Lucy Toombs, Kasino, Gillian Grogan, Heaven Sent); 3, Royal School Armagh (Victoria Lee, Duffy, Sarah Clarke, Jonto Star, Chloe McBride, Tynan Expresso, Sarah Clarke, Duffy); 4, Down High Gold (Lara Kelly, Mystery Boy, Zara Sharvin, Polly, Abby Cummiskey, Holiday Graceful Lady, Abby Brown, Buckaroo); 5, Dromore Devils (Kathryn Ogden, Shadow, Ryan Boville, Bailey, Zoe Gilliland, Harry, Simone Leathem, Willow); 6, Ballymena Academy Navy (Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler, Alex Henry McCool, Pippa, Myah McClean, Mini Mance Justice, Alex Byrne, Chinook Calibra)

Open Teams: 1, Wallace High School (Anna Brown, Jimmy, Sarah Moore, What A Lass, Kerry Magill, Toffee); 2, The Rascals Reborn (Abby Morton, Smokey, Kathryn Morton, Whiskey, Lucy Morton, Sparkey, Abby Morton, Dominic); 3, Down High Flyers (Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Charis Vinaccia, Derry Mac, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Charlotte Leslie, Na Marcaraigh Star); 4, Dromore High School (Victoria Boville, Willow, Sara Topley, Gem, Zoe Gilliland, Charlie, Hannah Kileff, Bob); 5, Ballyclare Secondary (Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Alexandra McConnell, Lenny, Robyn McConnell, Snip, Jessica McConnell, Bella); 6, Campbell College (Hugo O’Neill, Glenloughan Secret, Rory O’Neill, Silver Fox, Tadgh Clarke, Gaulstown Lady Bishop, Ruari Clarke, Mulvin Rollover)

League Winners: 1, Down High Flyers (Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Charis Vinaccia, Derry Mac, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Charlotte Leslie, Na Marcaraigh Star); 2, The Rascals Reborn (Abby Morton, Smokey, Kathryn Morton, Whiskey, Lucy Morton, Sparkey, Abby Morton, Dominic); 3, Wallace High School (Anna Brown, Jimmy, Sarah Moore, What A Lass, Kerry Magill, Toffee); 4, Campbell College (Hugo O’Neill, Glenloughan Secret, Rory O’Neill, Silver Fox, Tadgh Clarke, Gaulstown Lady Bishop, Ruari Clarke, Mulvin Rollover); 5, Newbridge Integrated (Mya McDowell, Imps Girl, Hollie Smith, Hill Dancer, Eva Kerton, Seapatrick Crudam, Hannah Chambers, Lisnavarragh Lou Lou); 6, Dromore High School (Victoria Boville, Willow, Sara Topley, Gem, Zoe Gilliland, Charlie, Hannah Kileff, Bob).

Open Individual: 1, Victoria Boville, Corha Delight, Dromore High School; 2, Tadhg Clarke, Gaulstown Lady Bishop, Campbell College; 3, Daryl Somerville, Carlos, Craigavon Senior High; 4, Josh Mark, Leo, Cambridge House; 5, Rachel McKee, Jasper, Kilkeel High School; 6, Charlotte Greer, Molly, Ballyclare High School

League Results: 1, Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash, Regent House; 2, Melissa McKee, Sweep, Kilkeel High School; 3, Beth Cunningham, Dreamer, Lurgan College; 4, Ellen Donnelly, Reme, St Pats; 5, Katie Lee Houston, Minto, Larne Grammar; 6, Victoria Boville, Corha Delight, Dromore High School

Premier Individual: 1, Ruari Clarke, Mulvin Rollover, Campbell College; 2, Kathryn Morton, Charlie, Royal School Armagh; 3, Sarah Moore, What A Lass, Wallace HS; 4, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Down HS; 5, Charlotte Greer, Molly, Ballyclare HS; 6, Harriet Pele, Drumcill Grey Ambition, Down High

League Results: 1, Kathryn Morton, Charlie, Royal School, Armagh; 2, Abby Morton, Paris, Royal School, Armagh; 3, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Down High School; 4, Beth Cunningham, Dreamer, Lurgan College; 5, Nadine McKenna, Nelly, St Catherine’s College, Armagh; 6, Melissa McKee, Dolly, Kilkeel HS.