‘Truly’ amazing style at Knockagh View

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre held the final of their Summer Dressage league.

Organisers would like to thank judges Stephen Murphy and David Patterson.

Jackie Hanna and the beautiful Truly had a fantastic day winning both prelim classes and topping both leagues.

Claudia Marshall riding Mr Blue Sky put in consistent performances throughout the league to emerge overall Intro winners.

Linda McIlwaine with Beechmount Baxter finished top spot in the Novice league.

The final league of the day was the Elementary class which went to Elaine Morrow riding Ardenza Gem.

The winter dressage league kicks off on Sunday 15th October with one competition each month on Sunday’s 12th November, 10th December, 14th January, 11th February and final 11th March.

Knockagh View has introduced two new classes, an intro and a prelim class for newcomers strictly restricted to horse and rider combinations that have never been placed first, second or third on any dressage competitions, amateur riders only.

Text entries to Ruth on 07732809188. For full details of all events at Knockagh View visit the website www.knockaghviewec@yahoo.com.

Results

Intro C: 1st, Emma Weir, Finn; 2nd, Savannah Thompson, Colin; 3rd, Judith Hughes, China; 4th, Samantha Billings, Belle; 5th, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky; 6th, Leah Kirk, French Connection.

Intro League: 1st, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky; 2nd, Emma Weir, Finn; 3rd, Judith Hughes, China; 4th, Emma Davies, Mountain Blues Dream; 5th, Savannah Thompson, Colin; 6th, Jamie Baker, Multi Credit.

Prelim 7: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True; 3rd, Michelle Strange, Quality Galore; 4th, Emma Hobson, Drumnagally; 5th, Tori Jewis, Cookie; 6th, Lisa Dundee, Missy.

League: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True; 3rd, Michelle Strange, Quality Galore; 4th, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky.

Prelim 14: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Michelle Strange, Quality Galore; 3rd, Joan Adrain, Ebony; 4th, Lisa Dundee, Libby; 5th, Sarah Sproule, Twiggy; 6th, Helen Meldrum, Ballycaptain.

League: 1st, Jackie Hanna, Truly; 2nd, Michelle Strange, Quality Galore.

Novice 28: 1st, Lexi Spackman, Sweetwall Silver Fox; 2nd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter; 3rd, Aimee Roscoe, Ryan’s Cazet; 4th, Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True.

League: 1st, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.

Elementary 50: 1st, Elaine Williams, Emerald; 2nd, Lexi Spackman, Sweetwall Silver Fox; 3rd, Elaine Morrow, Ardenza Gem; 4th, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.

League: 1st, Elaine Morrow, Ardenza Gem; 2nd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.