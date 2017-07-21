Upcoming CAFRE equine courses

Equine Behaviour and Welfare is the latest topic to be covered in the CAFRE suite of online equine courses.

This course will cover natural equine behaviour, development of abnormal behaviours and how management and training practices affect behaviour and impact on horse welfare.

This is a free course and is aimed at participants wanting to gain a better understanding of equine behaviour and how it impacts on welfare of the horse. The course will run over four weeks, from 16 August until 13 September. Participants can study at their own pace, and can access the lectures at any time from the comfort of their own home. Course registration closes on Wednesday 9 August 2017.

Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management

The Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited course which will run over 12 weeks at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. This is a theory based course which will cover aspects of horse care including Feeding and Watering, Horse Health and Welfare, Fitting Horse Clothing such as tack, rugs and stable bandages, Health and Safety when working with horses and Employment Rights and Responsibilities.

The course will run on a Wednesday evening starting on Wednesday 20 September from 7.00pm to 9.30pm. The course is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age, wishing to improve their understanding of horses and stable management and will be particularly valuable to anyone working in the equine industry to enhance their knowledge.

There will be a one off exam registration fee of £70. Course registration closes on Wednesday 13 September 2017.

For further information and to register for either of these courses, follow this link https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/