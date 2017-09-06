Upcoming equine courses organised by CAFRE

Equine Business Workshop – Funding and Finance

The workshop will provide information and advice on funding and finance options available for equine businesses in Northern Ireland.

The evening will include talks from industry speakers and ample opportunities for questions and discussion. The workshop is suitable for all equine related businesses from riding schools and tack shops to self-employed instructors, producers and farrier.

The workshop will take place on Thursday 14 September from 7.30pm until 9.30pm at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Registration closes at midnight 10th September 2017.

Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management

The Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited course which will run over 12 weeks at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

This is a theory based course which will cover aspects of horse care including Feeding and Watering, Horse Health and Welfare, Fitting Horse Clothing such as tack, rugs and stable bandages, Health and Safety when working with horses and Employment Rights and Responsibilities.

The course will run on a Wednesday evening starting on Wednesday 20 September from 7.00pm to 9.30 pm.

The course is suitable for anyone over 16 years of age, wishing to improve their understanding of horses and stable management and will be particularly valuable to anyone working in the equine industry to enhance their knowledge. There will be a one off exam registration fee of £70. Course registration closes at midnight on 10 September 2017.

For information and to register for either of these courses, visit the website www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/