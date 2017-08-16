Whip and Collar Club at Caledon

The Whip and Collar Driving Club are immensely priviliged to be holding a show on Saturday, 19th August, at the 3,000 acre woodland Caledon Estate, Co Tyrone.

This show came about due to an invitation given to the club by the Northern Ireland Carriage Driving Association, who are holding the All Ireland Championship and BC Regional Qualifier over the weekend.

The judge for the driving and inhand classes is Mr Stephen Bamford, from West Yorkshire, who is part of the Ingfield Hackney Stud and has bred many top class winners including Ingfield Black Prince, who was owned and shown at the highest level by Mr Joe Quigg. Ingfield Black Prince was a four times Wembley winner.

Mr Bamford is a highly respected and has vast experience within the showing and judging world.

There will be an array of classes for all to partake in ranging from inhand, traditional cobs, private drive, Friesians, Clydesdales and hackneys.

This is an opportunity to see the world famous Bowman’s who are expected to be in attendance with their teams of driving horses. They are the most widely respected horse team of drivers in the sport.

Due to the large extent of the driving teams coming from the mainland to take part in the NICDA event, the Whip and Collar Club show will commence at 2pm.

For further details follow on Facebook Whip and Collar Driving Club or contact Joe on 07541956018 or Paul on 07803191766.