Whip and Collar Club heads to Shane’s Castle for show

The Whip and Collar Driving Club will be holding their second show of 2017, at Shane’s Castle, Antrim on Saturday, August 5, commencing at noon.

The judge on the day is Mr Val Goode from Dublin who himself is an accomplished driver.

There are a wide array of classes on the day which range from the impressive in hand classes, magnificent traditional cobs, the stately Clydesdales, the regal Freisans, distinguished private drive and the high stepping electrifying hackneys.

Mrs Mary Bryson, from Scotland, will be present on the day to judge the Concours d’Elegance which proves very popular and is a highly impressive class. The Concours Class will actually be driving through the estate which is a marvellous opportunity for the exhibitors, but also the spectators to watch these marvellous horse drawn turnouts in such a splendid setting.

The club would like to thank committee member Mr Jonathan Carnduff for sponsoring the show again this year, which is a great help and encouragement. Also thanks to Mr Terry Logan and the Northern Ireland Carriage Driving Association for their very kind invitation to join with them at the superb venue of Shanes Castle.

This event is open to everyone as you do not need to be a member to show, which gives everyone a fair chance and an opportunity to enjoy a day’s showing.

The Whip and Collar Driving Club are delighted to be growing in strength and look forward to running this show at Shane’s Castle.

For further details followThe Whip and Collar Driving Club on Facebook or contact Joe 07541 956 018 or Paul 07803 191 766.