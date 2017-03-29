Working Hunters take centre stage in Mill Yard league series

Saturday, March 18, saw the Working Hunter For All Spring League conclude at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough.

Mill Yard would like to thank all competitors, judges, scribes, supporters, caterers and JHd Photography.

Judge Robyn Catterall with Championship Winner Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Apache

The next events at Mill Yard are Easter Showjumping on Tuesday, April 18, starting 11am with X-poles followed by 55cm, 70cm, 80cm and 95cm, followed by the first Jump Challenge Derby of the year on Sunday, May 7.

For more information, check out www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy on 07790 625 794.

Results for Spring Working Hunter For All, Saturday, March 18:

Class 2: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache.

Class 3: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache; 2nd – Victoria White on Temple Bui; 3rd – Molly Reilly on Murphy

Class 4: 1st – Rachel Blaney on Seaview Soso; 2nd – Nicola Henderson on Boski; 3rd – Katie Creegan on Dunreevy Lady; 4th – Victoria White on Temple Bui; 5th – Molly Reilly on Murphy; 6th – Denise Kelly on Miz Moorhill

Class 5: 1st – Rachel Blaney on Seaview Soso; 2nd – Hazel Hilland on Lisbane Butterfly; 3rd – Samantha Kelly on Audi; 4th – Denise Kelly on Young Tipan; 5th – Hannah Chambers on Honey

Champion – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache

Reserve Champion – Victoria White on Temple Bui

Spring Working Hunter For All League 2017:

Class 2: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache

Class 3: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache; 2nd – Victoria White on Temple Bui

Class 4: 1st – Nicola Henderson on Boski; 2nd – Katie Creegan on Dunreevy Lady; 3rd – Victoria White on Temple Bui

Champion – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache

Reserve Champion – Nicola Henderson on Boski.

Saturday 11th March saw the Working Hunter For All Spring League continue at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, with classes to suit all levels and abilities.

Results for Spring Working Hunter For All,

Saturday 11th March:

Class 1: 1st – Jocelyn Hutchinson on Lowland J.Lo; 2nd – Jocelyn Hutchinson on Free Spirit Mistletoe

Class 2: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache; 2nd – Sarah Craig on Coco

Class 3: 1st – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache; 2nd – Hannah Bayfield on Linisky Lady; 3rd – Judith Auten on Kevin

Class 4: 1st – Laura Evans on Rucky; 2nd – Suzanne Cochrane on Mr George; 3rd – Jacqueline Mallon on Flojo; 4th – Katie Creegan on Dunreevy Lady America; 5th – Nicola Henderson on Boski

Class 5: 1st – Ruth English on Eagle

Champion – Ellen McDonald on Greenfield Appache

Reserve Champion – Suzanne Cochrane on Mr George.