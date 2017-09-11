10 things to do in Northern Ireland

DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week (18-24 September).

1 Armagh Food & Cider Festival, Armagh, 21-24 September. Celebrate a tasty feast of Armagh cuisine combined with the best of local cider this harvest season. In collaboration with the Food Heartland Hospitality Forum and local businesses, diners and craft brew enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample local hospitality at its best through a variety of events including food trails and markets.

Foyle Opera, Strabane, 22 September. Hear a selection of well-known operatic arias and choruses that will have the audience wanting to burst into song, and a few lesser known pieces just to whet your appetite. Opera favourites at The Alley Arts and Conference Centre from the beginning with some rousing choruses and evocative arias from Carmen, sung in English.

2 A Night in the Orchard, Craigavon, 21-22 September. Hosted exclusively alongside the Food & Cider Festival this dining experience is all about great food, delicious cider, music and company. Experience the best ciders and taste the best of local food specially devised by award winning Food Heartland Chefs. A not to be missed, unique foodie event happening in a stunning setting.

3 Winterfell Festival, Castle Ward, Co Down, 24 September. Discover the setting of the Stark family home, see first-hand theatrical re-enactments from the fantasy TV series, meet an actor from the show, watch spectacular games unfold in a mystical landscape and enjoy lively music, local food and much more. Winterfell Festival promises to fully immerse Game of Thrones fans into George R R Martin’s mythical world of Westeros.

4 Culture Night, Belfast, 22 September. Culture Night Belfast is a huge celebration in Belfast’s cultural calendar. Emanating from the Cathedral Quarter and taking place across the city centre, it will be family friendly, free of charge, accessible and open to all. Culture Night will bring together, artists, organisations, community groups and businesses with over 300 free events.

5 Fermanagh Restaurant Week, Fermanagh, 15-24 September. A celebration of everything delicious about Fermanagh. Unique foodie experiences throughout the week and across the county include pop-up restaurants, dine on Lough Erne, bespoke themed menus, meet the producer event, Fermanagh’s artisan producers, growers and brewers and gourmet food and craft drink evenings. This is the perfect event for food enthusiasts with something for all tastes and budgets.

Spa September, Ballymena, 18 and 21 September. Galgorm Resort and Spa hosts a month-long journey of events exploring mindfulness, wellbeing and relaxation. This week features a Stretch and Soothe session along with De-stress Your Life. With special guest speakers, meditation classes, access to the Thermal Village and dinner in Gillies or Fratelli restaurants, these events will help you relax and reach peace of mind.

6 60 Years of Fine Food and Wine, Belfast, 21 September. A joint celebration of 20 years since Deane’s first opened in Belfast and 40 years in business for JN Wine. The event marks the ongoing partnership between these two companies, both dedicated to providing the finest food and wines in Northern Ireland. Enjoy a champagne and canapé reception, a decadent five course meal with pairing wines, and live musical entertainment provided by The Rare Aul Stuff.

7 Festival Lough Erne, Enniskillen, 23-24 September. A host of activity on and off the water with cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs, local artisan food and drink producers and live entertainment all taking place at the refurbished Enniskillen Castle. The festival promises to be a feast of food and water based activities celebrating the very best of the Fermanagh Lakelands.

8 Island Voices Autumn Lecture Series, Derry~Londonderry, 22 September. A series of free lunchtime lectures at the Tower Museum exploring the shared bonds of history, culture and language that exist between the Celtic and Nordic nations of Europe, reflecting on our shared heritage and exploring our unique relationships, past and present.

For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit www.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com.

