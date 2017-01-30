10 things to do in Northern Ireland from February 6 - 12

Tourism Northern Ireland has released the 10 things to in Northern Ireland from February 6 - 12.

* ‘The Browning Version’, Armagh Public Library, Co Armagh, February 7. Centre Stage Theatre Company presents the classic one-act play ‘The Browning Version’ by Terence Rattigan, one of the most popular dramatists of the twentieth century. A moving piece, it deals with the last days of Andrew Crocker-Harris, a dedicated classics master at an English public school.

Tea Dance, Old Courthouse, Co Antrim, February 8.

* Hansel and Gretel, Grand Opera House, Belfast, February 8 – 11. Scrumptiously surreal and with more than a sprinkle of festive magic - take an enchanting journey with Scotland’s national dance. A carousel of delicious treats from start to finish, Hansel and Gretel is full to the brim with magic and wit, with toys that come to life and a beautiful, bewitching ballerina who is not at all what she seems.

* Teenage Market, Old Town Hall, Co Down, February 11. This market is an initiative involving teenagers in the marketing and sales of crafts and local produce which has been running two seasons and going from strength to strength. With jewellery, crafts and loads of unique designs and food to sample, come along and look at the produce on offer.

* The Fureys, Ardhowen Theatre, Co Fermanagh, February 11. For over 39 years, Ireland’s legends, The Fureys have been selling out concerts worldwide. Renowned for their hit songs ‘I Will Love You’, ‘When You Were Sweet Sixteen’, ‘Steal Away’ and many more, don’t miss an amazing night of music that is well worth seeing.

* Ulster Orchestra: Golden Moments, Ulster Hall, Belfast, February 11. An evening devoted to the most beautiful classical music ever written. Wash your weekday cares away and be transported by melodies such as Debussy’s Clair de Lune, the Adagio from Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s great ode to ‘love, love, love’, Romeo and Juliet. Simply relax and be uplifted by these musical masterpieces.

* Lisa McHugh, Alley Arts & Conference Centre, Co Tyrone, February 10. With determination and talent to last a lifetime, Lisa McHugh is a Glaswegian born star that’s more than ready to shine. Having now gained thousands of fans, the 26-year-old beauty has won 14 awards to date in under three years including ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ three years running and ‘Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage’. Tickets cost £22.

* Hamlet, Riverside Theatre Coleraine, Derry~Londonderry, February 8. Icarus Theatre Collective and Kings Theatre presents Hamlet by William Shakespeare. The King of Denmark is dead. Consumed with grief, Prince Hamlet devotes himself to avenging his father’s death with devastating consequences for his family and the Kingdom.

A company of seasoned classical actors embrace the brutality of one of the greatest plays ever written.

* Winter Wildlife Walk, ‘Window on Wildlife’ Belfast Harbour Estate, Belfast, February 11. Wrap up room and join the friendly team at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife (WOW) for a guided tour of this haven for nature, nestled in the bustling Harbour Estate. Binoculars and scopes will be provided. After the walk, you’ll be able to enjoy a warming cuppa as you savour one of the best views in Belfast. Event is free for RSPB members or £5 for adults and £3 for children.

* Tea Dance, Old Courthouse, Co Antrim, February 8. Join Double Trouble for some great tunes from all eras. Enjoy a cup of tea and whether you dance or not, these relaxed, friendly and entertaining afternoons are sure to delight! Tickets cost £3 and pre booking is essential.

* Family Roller Disco, MAC, Belfast, February 11 – 12. With fun music by a live DJ, this is a family day out you won’t forget. Mums and dads can watch from the viewing gallery or join the fun and hit the rink as well. Fun for all the family, this special MAC event always sells out so get in quick to avoid disappointment. Ticket includes a 45-minute skate session and hire of your roller boots and protective gear.